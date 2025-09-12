Friday, September 12, 2025 | 01:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Infosys share buyback: Here's a look at India's biggest share repurchases

Infosys share buyback: Here's a look at India's biggest share repurchases

Infosys will buy back ₹18,000 crore worth of shares at a premium, marking its biggest repurchase in a decade. Here's a look at major corporate buybacks in India

IT company (Photo: Pexels)

Across industries, Indian companies are increasingly turning to buybacks as a way to return cash, optimise capital, and reassure shareholders during volatile market conditions. (Photo/Pexels)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Infosys has announced its largest share buyback in a decade, worth ₹18,000 crore, at a time when IT stocks are reeling under global uncertainty and tariff-related pressures.
 
The Bengaluru-based IT major will repurchase 100 million shares at an average price of ₹1,800 per share. This is a 19.3 per cent premium to its Thursday closing price of ₹1,509.50. The buyback, representing 2.41 per cent of its paid-up equity capital, is the fifth such exercise by Infosys in the past 10 years.
 
The company’s last buyback came in 2022, when it spent ₹9,300 crore to repurchase 60 million shares at ₹1,850 apiece through the open market.
 
 
With Infosys being the recent entrant, here’s a look at some of the biggest buybacks by Indian companies in recent history:
 

TCS leads with mega buybacks

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT company, has been the most aggressive in buybacks. In 2022, it completed an ₹18,000 crore repurchase at ₹4,500 per share through the tender route. With cumulative buybacks of over ₹40,000 crore in the last decade, TCS has consistently used this tool to return capital to shareholders, lift return on equity (ROE), and strengthen share performance. 

Also Read

BSE, stock market, sensex

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty extends gain to 8th session; Sensex up 350 pts; Auto, pharma shares rally

Infosys

After Infosys, TCS, Wipro may follow with buyback amid stock rout: Analysts

Infosys

Infosys gains on biggest-ever buyback plan; Mcap up ₹40,000-cr in 5 days

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stocks to watch today, Sep 12: Infosys, SBI, NBCC, Marico, RailTel, IOB

Infosys

Infosys announces Rs 18,000 crore buyback, its largest in 10 years

 

Bajaj Auto’s ₹10,000 crore buyback

In March 2024, Bajaj Auto carried out one of the biggest buybacks of the year, worth ₹10,000 crore. Shares were repurchased at ₹10,000 each—a hefty 43 per cent premium. The move was aimed at deploying surplus cash, consolidating equity, and boosting earnings per share (EPS).
 

Bajaj Consumer Care’s consecutive buybacks

Bajaj Consumer Care announced a new plan to buy back up to 6.43 million shares, or 4.69 per cent of its equity, at ₹290 per share—an 18 per cent premium to the market price. This marks the second straight year of buybacks by the company, following a ₹166 crore repurchase in 2024 via the tender route.
 

Wipro’s ₹12,000 crore repurchase

In 2023, Wipro executed a ₹12,000 crore buyback at ₹445 per share through the tender offer route. The company used the exercise as part of its capital allocation strategy, enhancing EPS and improving return ratios.
 

Telecom and pharma players join the wave

Indus Towers launched a ₹2,640 crore buyback in August 2024 at ₹465 per share, rewarding select shareholders while strengthening its share base amid rising telecom infrastructure investments.
 
Aurobindo Pharma also completed a ₹750 crore buyback in 2024 at ₹1,460 apiece, supported by strong reserves and global revenues. Zydus Lifesciences followed with a ₹600 crore buyback in March 2024 at ₹1,005 per share, signalling confidence in its drug pipeline. 
 

Fertilisers sector participation

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals announced a ₹700 crore buyback in January 2024 at ₹450 per share. The company used surplus cash flows from its fertiliser business to reduce outstanding equity and maximise shareholder value.
 

Buybacks as a tool for stability

Across industries, Indian companies are increasingly turning to buybacks as a way to return cash, optimise capital, and reassure shareholders during volatile market conditions. With Infosys now announcing its largest repurchase in a decade, the spotlight is back on how leading firms use excess capital to balance growth, liquidity, and investor confidence.

More From This Section

Urban Company IPO

Urban Company IPO ends today; check subscription status, GMP, listing date

Sigachi Industries

Sigachi zooms 37% in 2 days on huge volumes; 130 mn shares change hands

Brigade Hotels

ICICI Securities initiates 'Buy' on Brigade Hotel Ventures; sees 40% upside

Shringar House IPO

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO Day 3; Subscription nears 30x, GMP up 21%

gold, gold stocks

Gold rally likely to have more upside; check strategy, target here

Topics : Infosys Wipro TCS Share buybacks BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon