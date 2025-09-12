Friday, September 12, 2025 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HFCL shares rise 4% on plans to acquire 1000 acre land in Andhra Pradesh

HFCL shares rise 4% on plans to acquire 1000 acre land in Andhra Pradesh

The buying on the counter came after the State Investment Promotion Board approved acquiring 1000 acres of land in Andhra Pradesh for setting up defence manufacturing facilities

SI Reporter Mumbai
Sep 12 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

HFCL shares rose 4.3 per cent on Friday and logged an intra-day high at ₹73.36 per share on BSE. At 10:59 AM, HFCL’s share price was trading 2.9 per cent higher at ₹71.93 on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.31 per cent at 81,800.38.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹10,377.15 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹171 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹68.58.

Why were HFCL shares in demand?

“We are pleased to inform you that the Industries and Commerce (Infra) Department of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, vide G.O. no. Ms. No 154 dated September 06, 2025, received by us today, has informed that the proposal of the Company for allotment of 1,000 acres of land in Madakasira Mandal, Sri Sathya Sai District, has been approved by the State Investment Promotion Board, for the purpose of setting up a defence manufacturing facilities,” the filing read.  

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

