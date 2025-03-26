Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 09:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rapid Fleet IPO: Check share allotment status, GMP, likely listing

Rapid Fleet IPO: Check share allotment status, GMP, likely listing

Investors who placed bids for the Rapid Fleet IPO can check the share allotment status online on the official websites of NSE and Bigshare Services, the registrar of the issue

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Rapid Fleet IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for Rapid Fleet Management Services shares is likely to be finalised today, March 26, 2025. The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of Rapid Fleet closed on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.
 
The SME offering, valued at nearly ₹43.87 crore, received a lackluster response from investors, as it was subscribed 1.65 times by the end of the subscription period.
 
Investors who placed bids for the Rapid Fleet IPO can check the share allotment status online on the official websites of NSE and Bigshare Services, the registrar of the issue. Alternatively, investors can also use these direct links to check the Rapid Fleet IPO allotment status online:
 
 

Check Rapid Fleet IPO allotment status on NSE:

 

Check Rapid Fleet IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services:

Rapid Fleet IPO details

The public offering of Rapid Fleet comprises an entirely fresh issue of 2.28 million equity shares, with no offer for sale component. The issue was available at a price band of ₹183-192 per share, with a lot size of 600 shares.
 
Rapid Fleet raised ₹10.73 crore from anchor investors by the conclusion of the bidding on March 20, 2025.  ALSO READ | Active Infrastructures IPO allotment today
 
The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public offering for the purchase of vehicles (goods carriages), working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.
 

Rapid Fleet IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing estimate

The unlisted shares of Rapid Fleet were trading flat at ₹192 per share, which is also the upper end of the IPO price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. Therefore, the grey market premium (GMP) for Rapid Fleet IPO remains nil as of Wednesday, March 26.
 
Shares of Rapid Fleet are slated to debut on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Friday, March 28, 2025. The current GMP trend indicates a flat listing of the company's shares. However, given that the grey markets are unregulated, investors should not solely rely on GMP to determine the company’s market performance.
 

About Rapid Fleet Management Services

Rapid Fleet Management Services is engaged in the business of providing logistics and road transportation services. The company owns a fleet of trucks, and according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), it has 226 vehicles, which are used to provide logistics services. Rapid Fleet Management Services serves a wide range of industries, including but not limited to Tyre, Logistics, Electronics, FMCG, Renewable, Durables, FNB, and Chemicals.
 

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

