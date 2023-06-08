close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rate sensitive shares trade mixed after RBI keeps repo unchanged at 6.5%

The Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial, Nifty Private and Nifty PSU Bank indices were up 0.35 - 0.51 per cent, while Nifty Realty and Nifty Auto indices were down 0.10 - 41 per cent .

SI Reporter Mumbai
Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 11:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of rate sensitive sectors like financials including banks, housing finance companies and non-banking finance companies, automobiles and realty traded on a mixed note after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Thursday, announced its decision to leave rates untouched.
The MPC decided unanimously to keep the policy change unchanged at 6.5 per cent. Moreover, the MPC decided to lower the inflation projection for 2023-24 (FY24) to 5.1 per cent from 5.2 per cent earlier. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the inflation is expected to remain above 5 per cent throughout FY24. READ MORE
At 10:46 AM; the Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty PSU Bank indices were up in the range of 0.35 per cent to 0.51 per cent. However, the Nifty Realty and Nifty Auto indices were down 0.41 per cent and 0.10 per cent, respectively. In comparison, Nifty 50 was up 0.25 per cent at 18,774.

Also Read

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI policy: How a repo rate hike/cut impacts your home loans and EMIs

How have the home loan EMIs changed since RBI's repo rate hike in May 2022?

BSE Power index gains 2% on hopes of higher demand; NTPC hits 5-year high

Zen Technologies surges 10% on order win worth Rs 202 from Defence Ministry

Stocks to Watch today, June 8: Banks, Auto, Lemon Tree, Adani Ent, Titagarh

MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, midcaps outperform; JSW Steel surges 4%

Book profits as Nifty Auto, Nifty Financial index trade in overbought zone

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Shriram Finance from the financials, Hero MotoCorp, Bharat Forge and MRF from auto and Prestige Estates Projects and Indiabulls Real Estate from realty were up 1 per cent to 2 per cent. However, DLF, Microtech Developers (Lodha), Godrej Properties, Eicher Motors and TVS Motor were down between 1 per cent and 2 per cent.
“There were no surprises on policy front as we were expecting RBI to hold the rates at 6.5 per cent. The central bank kept its stance unchanged to 'withdrawal of accommodation' as it maintains its focus on inflation, citing delay in monsoon, El nino impact and geopolitical uncertainties as upside risks to inflation. We expect FY24 inflation at 4.9 per cent slightly lower than RBI's estimate of 5.1 per cent, as base effect turns favorable and imported inflation eases,” said Ritika Chhabra, Quant Macro Strategist at Prabhudas Lilladher PMS.
“With inflation numbers down by 90 bps compared to last month, GDP growth on the upward trend - we all expected the rate to be unchanged. A slightly aggressive stance of reducing the rate would have been appreciated to fuel growth. However, macro policies are aligned with the GDP estimates and that is something to cheer on. One can sense the optimism and it’s a good time to build in India,” said Aalesh Avlani Founder, Credit Wise Capital.

St Bk of India

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y
  • MAX

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Buzzing stocks Rate sensitive stocks RBI Policy stock market trading bank stocks PSU bank stocks financial stocks auto stocks

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 11:30 AM IST

Latest News

View More

SBI, DLF: Trading strategies for rate sensitive stocks post RBI policy

RBI, interest rate hike, repo rate
3 min read

Indian shares rise after RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5% in MPC meet

Shaktikanta Das
1 min read

Rate sensitive shares trade mixed after RBI keeps repo unchanged at 6.5%

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
3 min read

BSE Power index gains 2% on hopes of higher demand; NTPC hits 5-year high

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Zen Technologies surges 10% on order win worth Rs 202 from Defence Ministry

drones
2 min read

Most Popular

Suzlon Energy soars 18% to hit over 5-year high amid heavy volumes

Suzlon
3 min read

Adani stocks gain up to 5% after stock exchanges widen circuit filters

Adani, Adani Group
1 min read

Stocks to Watch today, June 8: Banks, Auto, Lemon Tree, Adani Ent, Titagarh

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market
5 min read

MARKET LIVE: Sensex flat; Reiterate rate pause, not a pivot, says RBI Guv

stock brokers, BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty
1 min read

Benchmark indices end at six-month high ahead of RBI rate decision

markets
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon