close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Stock market LIVE: SGX Nifty firm ahead of RBI's policy outcome

Stock market live updates: Ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy outcome, the SGX Nifty, on Thursday indicated a flat start to the bourses, quoting 18,823 levels

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
stock brokers, BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty

Ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy outcome, the SGX Nifty, on Thursday indicated a flat start to the bourses, quoting 18,823 levels. ...Read More

No article available in this category.

Topics : Stock Market MARKET LIVE Indian markets Markets Sensex Nifty RBI repo rate RBI monetary policy RBI Policy Interest Rates Interest rate-sensitive stocks Rupee vs dollar FII flows DIIs stocks to watch Buzzing stocks Global Markets BSE NSE

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 7:13 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Stock market LIVE: US shares mixed weighed by mega-caps; Asia-Pacific muted

stock brokers, BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty
2 min read

Book profits as Nifty Auto, Nifty Financial index trade in overbought zone

markets, stock markets, stock market, trading, technical analysis, technical, trading
3 min read

Coinbase execs defend platform against lawsuit, call for clear crypto rules

Within days of announcing its launch in India with much fanfare, Coinbase has halted payments via united payments interface (UPI) on its app
2 min read

FMCG stocks get a boost from improving prospects; analysts are bullish

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

Benchmark indices end at six-month high ahead of RBI rate decision

markets
2 min read

Most Popular

Suzlon Energy soars 18% to hit over 5-year high amid heavy volumes

Suzlon
3 min read

BSE Smallcap index hits record high; experts see more upside

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers
4 min read

Adani stocks gain up to 5% after stock exchanges widen circuit filters

Adani, Adani Group
1 min read

Tata Motors market cap scales record high; tops Rs 2 trillion mark

Tata motors
4 min read

Torrent Power soars 9% on inking MoU with Maharashtra govt for 3 projects

Torrent Power: Long-term triggers in place
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon