Sensex (-0.38%)
64904.43 -246.59
Nifty (-0.33%)
19302.10 -63.15
Nifty Midcap (-0.13%)
37845.95 -49.55
Nifty Smallcap (-0.53%)
5313.25 -28.10
Nifty Bank (0.00%)
43891.10 -0.25
RBI appoints P R Seshadri as South Indian Bank MD & CEO; stock zooms 11%

RBI has approved the appointment of P R Seshadri as Managing Director & CEO of the Bank for a period of three years with effect from October 1, 2023.

South Indian Bank net profit up 45.6%

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 12:02 PM IST
Shares of South Indian Bank zoomed over 11 per cent to a high of Rs 23.45 on heavy volumes in intra-day deals on Friday in an otherwise weak market after RBI approved the appointment of P R Seshadri as Managing Director & CEO of the bank.

At 11:30 AM, the stock was up 8.2 per cent at Rs 22.80 on trades of around 13.82 million shares as against the 2-week average traded volume of around 7.4 million shares on the BSE. Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.5 per cent at 64,857.

The stock has rallied 20 per cent so far in August, as against a 2.5 per cent decline on the BSE benchmark.

According to a release issued by the BSE to the BSE, the Central Banker has approved the appointment of P R Seshadri as Managing Director & CEO of the Bank for a period of three years with effect from October 1, 2023.

Sharing a brief profile of the appointed MD, the bank said Seshadri is an accomplished banker with experiences spanning multiple businesses, functional lines and geographies. He is a respected business leader with a proven track record of building and leading large teams to execute and deliver complex business objectives.

P R Seshadri has served as Citibank at various levels and geographies, and amongst other positions was the Managing Director & CEO of The Karur Vysya Bank Limited, the release added.

Further, the recently concluded June quarter, the bank reported a 75.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profit to Rs 20.24 crore when compared with Rs 11.54 crore in Q1FY23. Total income was up 27.7 per cent YoY at Rs 238.64 crore.


First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 11:46 AM IST

