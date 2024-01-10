Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Recovery in chemicals may be delayed until FY25, more downgrades ahead

Specialty chemical majors, after experiencing a 17% Y-o-Y fall in revenues in the September quarter, are projected to report an 18% decline in the top line for the December quarter

Image: iStock
Premium

Other brokerages also acknowledge the demand weakness, but note some relief due to stable product prices. Global chemical demand remains subdued due to the ongoing economic slowdown in Europe | Image: iStock

Ram Prasad Sahu
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 8:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Hopes of a recovery in the chemicals sector may be delayed until FY25 if current trends of weak demand and stable pricing continue in the near term. Following a muted performance in the September quarter, revenue and profit for listed chemical companies are likely to be weaker than anticipated. Despite some stability in prices, the trajectory of demand remains uncertain. Considering a poor third quarter and ongoing demand challenges, further downgrades for companies in the sector are likely.

Specialty chemical majors, after experiencing a 17 per cent year-on-year fall in revenues in the September quarter, are projected to report an

Also Read

Vedanta tanks 6% as Moody's downgrades corporate family rating to Caa2

CRISIL downgrades rating on PTC Fin Services' non-convertible debentures

Stocks to Watch today: Zomato, KPI Energy, Banks, M&M, Bata, Kansai Nerolac

Stocks to Watch today, Jan 5: Sobha, Dabur, Grasim, REC, Jupiter Wagons

Stocks to Watch today: Marico, OMCs, Sheela Foam, Suryoday SFB, defence

Stocks to Watch: Delta Corp, Vedanta, KIOCL, Power Grid, M&M, IRCTC, Lupin

Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty hints tepid start; IRCTC, Delta Corp in focus

Buy Glenmark Life, Amber for up to 8% upside, recommends HDFC Securities

Nifty IT index trapped in consolidation range; Auto nears major hurdle

Results preview: Nifty 50 earnings likely to enter slow lane in Q3

Topics : Chemical sector Chemicals Specialty chemicals Chemical industry Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 8:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon