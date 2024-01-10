Recovery in chemicals may be delayed until FY25, more downgrades ahead

Other brokerages also acknowledge the demand weakness, but note some relief due to stable product prices. Global chemical demand remains subdued due to the ongoing economic slowdown in Europe | Image: iStock

Hopes of a recovery in the chemicals sector may be delayed until FY25 if current trends of weak demand and stable pricing continue in the near term. Following a muted performance in the September quarter, revenue and profit for listed chemical companies are likely to be weaker than anticipated. Despite some stability in prices, the trajectory of demand remains uncertain. Considering a poor third quarter and ongoing demand challenges, further downgrades for companies in the sector are likely.

Specialty chemical majors, after experiencing a 17 per cent year-on-year fall in revenues in the September quarter, are projected to report an