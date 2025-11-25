Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reliance Infrastructure hits 5% lower circuit; what is spooking investors?

The selling pressure on the counter came after 5.17 million shares changed hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in a pre-market block trade, according to data compiled by Bloomberg

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Reliance Infrastructure shares touched a 5 per cent lower circuit on BSE, at ₹149.85 per share amid large trades in the pre-opening session. At 9:38 AM, on BSE, Reliance Infrastructure share price was trading 4.5 per cent lower at ₹150.6 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.07 per cent at 84,959.91.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹6,252.06 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹425 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹149.85.  

Reliance Infrastructure block deal details

The selling pressure on the counter came after 5.17 million shares changed hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in a pre-market block trade, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The buyers and sellers of the transactions were not known. 
 
 
According to the BSE shareholding pattern, promoters held a 19.05 per cent stake in the company as of the September quarter. Among public shareholders, mutual funds held 0.35 per cent stake, an Alternate Investment fund held 0.21 per cent stake, and insurance companies held 0.63 per cent stake.   ALSO READ | Siemens Energy Q4 nos shine; analysts upbeat on strong order book, margins 
That apart in Q2, Reliance Infrastructure reported a 50 per cent dip in consolidated net profit to ₹1,911.19 crore in the September quarter, as compared to ₹4,082.53 crore a year ago. The company saw its total income falling to ₹6,309.48 crore, from ₹7,345.96 crore in the July-September period of FY25.

Reliance Infrastructure trimmed expenses to ₹5,991.49 crore, from ₹6,450.38 crore in the year-ago period.
 
During Q2, the company's consolidated assets stood at ₹69,708.76 crore as on September 30, 2025. Over 46,224 new consumers were added to the Delhi Discom in Q2 FY26, bringing the total consumer base to 53.24 lakh.
 
Reliance Infrastructure develops projects through various Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) across several high-growth sectors, including Power, Roads, and Metro Rail in the Infrastructure space, and the Defence sector.
 
Reliance Infrastructure is a major player in providing Engineering and Construction (E&C) services for the development of power, infrastructure, metro, and road projects.
 

Topics : Reliance Infrastructure Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

