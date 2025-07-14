Monday, July 14, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Religare, VIP Industries, DMart: Trading strategies for stocks in news

Religare, VIP Industries, DMart: Trading strategies for stocks in news

Technical charts show that Religare and VIP can potentially rally up to 30% from here, while DMart stock can slip another 7%. These are the key levels to watch out for on these 3 stocks.

Technical outlook: Religare Enterprises, VIP Industries look good on charts; while DMart looks weak.

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Shares of Religare Enterprises, VIP Industries and Avenue Supermarts (the company that owns and operates DMart) tumbled up to 6 per cent in intra-day trade on Monday as the stocks reacted to respective news flow.  Religare Enterprises slipped nearly 4 per cent to a low of ₹260.40 on the NSE amid reports that the company secured up to ₹1,500 crore funding from a group of marquee investors, including the promoter group - Burmans. The capital will be raised via preferential allotment of warrants at ₹235 per share.  That apart, InGovern Research Services has flagged concerns over
