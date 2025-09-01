Monday, September 01, 2025 | 08:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RIL's growth plans, Jio listing can lead to re-rating of its stock

RIL targets retail revenue growth of over 20 per cent CAGR for three years and has ambitions of becoming India's biggest FMCG player

Reliance
Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

The Reliance Industries (RIL) AGM had several stunning announcements. RIL looks to list Jio Platforms (JPL) by June 2026. It targets doubling of FY22 Ebitda (₹1.25 trillion; $14.6 billion) by FY27, implying 14.7 per cent CAGR over FY22 levels.
 
RIL targets retail revenue growth of over 20 per cent CAGR for three years and has ambitions of becoming India’s biggest FMCG player. CAGR stands for compound annual growth rate. A new Reliance Intelligence subsidiary, with partnerships with Meta and Alphabet, will power an AI initiative. The new energy plans include massive solar farms, green hydrogen projects, and module manufacturing capacity.
