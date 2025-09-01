Monday, September 01, 2025 | 08:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi to inaugurate second Semicon India as chip mission nears phase 2

PM Modi to inaugurate second Semicon India as chip mission nears phase 2

Prime Minister Modi will open the second Semicon India event on Tuesday, where global leaders will attend as the government prepares for the next phase of its semiconductor mission

Alongside agreements likely to be signed between companies and countries, the government is also expected to make announcements regarding the second phase of the India Semiconductor Mission, according to officials. (Photo:PTI)

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 8:46 PM IST

The second edition of the Semicon India event, scheduled to take place in the capital, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.
 
The three-day event will feature high-profile industry leaders, including ASML chief executive officer Christophe Fouquet, Bob Chen, vice-president at Foxconn, and Scott Chen, chief executive officer of Taiwanese substrate maker Kinsus, among others, who will address various panels.
 
The government aims to highlight the country’s progress over the past four years in building a comprehensive semiconductor ecosystem from scratch.
 
The Rs 76,000-crore India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), formally announced in December 2021, has nearly exhausted its funds, with approvals granted for one chip fabrication unit, one compound chip fabrication unit and eight Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT) as well as Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) units, IT Ministry secretary S Krishnan said on Monday.
 
 
“We expect the participation to be twice what it was last time around. The kind of interest that there is for the event showcases that the companies are coming into India for the talent and the market that the country offers,” Krishnan said.

Alongside agreements likely to be signed between companies and countries, the government is also expected to make announcements regarding the second phase of the India Semiconductor Mission, according to officials.
 
In the second phase, the government is expected to continue its policy of not supporting technology pacts between Indian and foreign companies, but may provide support to micro, small and medium enterprises in their efforts to supply raw materials to global semiconductor firms.
 
The government is also considering changes to the existing Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme and is consulting experts, Krishnan said.
 
“We have to be competitive in our design, so we need the best possible products in the world. We have been speaking to a number of experts on how to recast the programme—how to be more liberal in our approach to the companies selected under the scheme, the way funds are released, the amount of money we provide as grants, and most importantly how we ensure access to scale,” Krishnan said.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 8:46 PM IST

