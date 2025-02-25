Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rising equity market volatility fails to boost interest in hybrid funds

Rising equity market volatility fails to boost interest in hybrid funds

Inflows, folio additions decline for three straight months

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Hybrid funds are witnessing a decline in investor interest despite mutual fund (MF) players and investment experts consistently recommending this category amid rising equity market volatility.
 
Net inflows and folio additions to hybrid funds — including balanced advantage funds (BAFs), multi-asset funds, and others — have been falling for three consecutive months.
 
In January 2025, the category added just 136,000 accounts, the lowest monthly figure since December 2023. Net inflows for the month stood at ₹4,476 crore, the weakest in 13 months. The net inflow data excludes arbitrage funds, given significant differences in their investor base and the nature of
Topics : Mutual Fund Equity markets Hybrid funds

