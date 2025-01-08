Business Standard

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Route Mobile shares gain 3% after launching WhatsApp ticketing solution

Route Mobile shares gain 3% after launching WhatsApp ticketing solution

Shares of Route Mobile were in demand on Wednesday, after the company joined hands with Jakarta's urban rail transit provider to launch a WhatsApp ticketing solution

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Representational image

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Route Mobile were in demand on Wednesday, after the company joined hands with Jakarta's urban rail transit provider to launch a WhatsApp ticketing solution. Route Mobile share price rose 3.3 per cent at 1,420 per share in the intraday deals of Wednesday.
 
The cloud communication platform service provider, on Wednesday announced its partnership with PT MRT Jakarta, Jakarta's premier urban rail transit provider. The partnership involves the launch of a WhatsApp based metro ticketing solution through vending machines. 
 
The solution delivers essential ticket and travel information to commuters via WhatsApp for a smoother, more convenient journey. With over 91,000 daily riders and 33.5 million annual ridership, Jakarta MRT plays a vital role in the city’s transportation infrastructure. Currently, it operates a North-South line with 13 stations, from Lebak Bulus to Bundaran HI, serving as a critical transit route that alleviates traffic congestion and improves urban mobility, the company said in a statement. 
 
 
“This strategic, one-year agreement will streamline the ticketing experience and introduce new marketing capabilities, enhancing customer engagement and convenience for MRT Jakarta commuters,” the company said.
 
In addition to the core WhatsApp solution, Route Mobile is also supporting MRT Jakarta’s marketing initiatives by offering an email solution. This will allow MRT Jakarta to engage passengers through targeted email campaigns, sharing event updates, promotional content, special offers, and other relevant information that deepens customer engagement beyond their transit journey. 

Also Read

Reliance Industries Limited

Thumbs up for RIL: Jefferies, Bernstein's bullish bet lifts stock over 2%

Spandana Sphoorty

Spandana Sphoorty soars 15% in weak market on high volume; up 38% in 2 days

Data centres

Anant Raj rallies 7%, hits new high on healthy outlook; zooms 200% in 1 yr

BSE NSE, Bull market, Indian share market

Jindal Worldwide hits 52-week high, up 5% as board proposes 4:1 bonus issue

Realty, Real Estate

Ashiana Housing advances 9% on posting Q3 biz update; sale value up 45% YoY

 
On the equities front, the share price of Route Mobile has underperformed the market in the last six months, falling 22 per cent, while losing 15 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has lost 2.4 per cent in the last six months and has gained 9.3 per cent in the last one year. 
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 8,708.47 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 59.76 times and at an earning per share of Rs 22.99. 
 
At 10:53 AM, the stock price of the company was up 0.62 per cent at Rs 1382.35 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down 0.62 per cent to 77,716.45 level.
   

More From This Section

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 450 pts at 77,700; Broader mkts, cons dur, IT, financials, metal drag

Stock Market, Market

Sobha slips 3% after posting Q3 update; here's what's worrying investors?

market stocks us market share market bullish

Exicom Tele Systems locks in 5% upper circuit on pact to expand EV charging

A Teflon resilience in markets that won't let declines stick

Leo Dry Fruits share lists at 31% premium; mirrors IPO GMP trends

pharma, pharma firm, medicines

Dr. Reddy's pops 4% after Nuvama upgrades to 'Buy'; arm sells US mfg unit

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Route Mobile Limited

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentDelhi Elections 2025 DateQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon