Friday, September 05, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / RPP Infra shares gain 4% on ₹134-crore order win; details here

RPP Infra shares gain 4% on ₹134-crore order win; details here

RPP shares over 4 per cent after it secured a LoA from the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corp for ₹134.21 crore

trading

RPP Infra shares in focus

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of RPP Infra Projects Ltd. surged over 4 per cent on Friday after it secured a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corp for ₹134.21 crore. 
 
The civil construction firm's stock rose as much as 4.29 per cent during the day to ₹147.9 per share, a day after rallying 13 per cent. The stock pared gains to trade 2.1 per cent higher at ₹154.6 apiece, compared to a 0.20 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:42 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the second straight day and currently trade at 5.1 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 20.5 per cent this year, compared to a 4.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. RPP Infra has a total market capitalisation of ₹764.78 trillion, according to BSE.  
 

RPP Infra wins ₹134-crore order 

The company said it received a LoA from the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation for a new work order valued at ₹134.21 crore. The project involves improvement works on the Matheran-Neral-Kalamb road (SH-109, Km 0/00 to 20/400) and the Lobhyanchiwadi-Sugve-Pimpaloli-Neral road (MDR 104, Ch. 3/00 to 14/00) in Karjat, Raigad district, Maharashtra, it said in an exchange filing. 

Also Read

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Sterlite Technologies surges 10% in trade; what's boosting buying interest?

hospitality, hotels

YES Securities sees 40% upside in this hotel stock, initiates with 'Buy'

Gaming companies in India have raised $20.2 million in equity funding in 2025. Illustration: Binay Sinha

Nazara Technologies rises 20% in a year; brokerage sees 24% more upside

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Microcap stock zooms 64% in 4 days; freezes at upper circuit for 2nd day

Yatharth Hospital

Smallcap hospital stock zooms 128% in 6 months. Do you own?

 
The contract is domestic in nature, carries standard performance security clauses, and is to be executed within 12 months, the company said. 
 
Last month, the company received a letter of acceptance for a new work order to supply, test, commission, and certify one Kone elevator in the service building at NNTPS. The contract is worth around ₹1.43 crore and has to be executed within 18 months.  ALSO READ: Sterlite Technologies surges 10% in trade; what's boosting buying interest?
 
RPP Infra Projects is a construction company primarily engaged in the business of infrastructure development, such as highways, roads and bridges. The company provides integrated engineering, procurement and construction services for civil construction and infrastructure projects. IT has diversified its civil works expertise into SEZ development, water management projects, irrigation and power projects.
 
The company reported a 34.34 per cent decline in net profit to ₹10.84 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared with ₹16.51 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 3.23 per cent to ₹346.96 crore from ₹336.12 crore in the year-ago period. 
 

More From This Section

FII flows

Will the GST rate cut bring back foreign investors to Indian stock market?

stock market live

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty above 24,750; FMCG index dips 1%, ITC 2%

money, financial, cash, rupee

Rupee advances ahead of US Jobs data; opens 5 paise higher at 88.10/$

auto

Nomura backs auto rally post-GST cut; M&M, TVS Motor, Hyundai in fast lane

Goel Construction IPO allotment status

Goel Construction IPO booked 116x; check allotment status, latest GMP

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets RPP Infra Projects Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex Markets insights

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon