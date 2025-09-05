Friday, September 05, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Why is Prime Focus stock locked in 10% upper circuit in a weak market?

Why is Prime Focus stock locked in 10% upper circuit in a weak market?

Prime Focus were locked in the 10 per cent upper circuit after 1.5 per cent equity stake changed hands in two blocks

trading

Prime Focus share price today

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Prime Focus were locked in the 10 per cent upper circuit on Friday after about 4.75 million shares changed hands in multiple block trades. 
 
The media and entertainment firm's stock rose as much as 10 per cent during the day to hit an upper circuit of ₹158.3 per share. This is compared to a 0.26 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:16 AM. The stock's 52-week high share price is ₹180.70, and the 52-week low share price is ₹85.00
 
Shares of the company rose for the second straight day and currently trade at 6.6 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 15 per cent this year, compared to a 4.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.  Prime Focus Infra has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,900.10 trillion, according to BSE. 
 

Prime Focus block trades

Shares of the company rallied 10 per cent after the visual-effects maker had 4.75 million shares, or 1.5 per cent traded in two blocks, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Buyers and sellers were not immediately known. As per the NSE data, about 42 per cent of the shares traded during the day are on a deliverable basis. 

Prime Focus Q1 results

The company reported a net profit of ₹61.85 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, against a net loss of ₹119.36 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 22.72 per cent to ₹976.82 crore from ₹795.98 crore in the year-ago period.
 
In July, the board of directors of Prime Focus has approved the issuance and allotment of up to 462.6 million equity shares of the company for a total consideration value of ₹5,552 crore. The names of the non-promoters proposed allotees include Ranbir Kapoor (1.25 million shares), Singularity Equity Fund (2.08 million), Axana Estates LLP (2.08 million) and Novator Capital Limited (111.28 million). 
 
Prime Focus is an independent integrated media services company. The company offers end-to-end creative services, including visual effects (VFX), stereo 3D conversion, animation, and immersive experiences. Additionally, Prime Focus provides technology solutions such as AI-powered tools and cloud-enabled innovations to streamline workflows. Their production expertise encompasses production and financing, advanced sound stages, cutting-edge equipment rental, and world-class filmmaking infrastructure. In post-production, they deliver expert digital intermediate, picture post, and audio post-production capabilities. 
 

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

