Rupee, bonds to balance on high wire of RBI rate decisions, US polls

The next Samvat for the Indian bond market is projected to be a period of relative calm, marked by limited fluctuations in yields and a cautious policy stance from the RBI

rupee bond
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

Foreign exchange (forex) and government bond dealers expect the timeline for domestic interest rate cuts and the US presidential election to play crucial roles in Samvat 2081.
 
The next Samvat for the Indian bond market is projected to be a period of relative calm, marked by limited fluctuations in yields and a cautious policy stance from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
With no rate cuts projected until April 2025 and a focus on inflation control, the RBI’s approach aligns well with current domestic and global economic conditions, bond market participants said.
 
Conversely, supported by robust domestic growth, steady capital
Topics : Rupee bond market RBI US presidential elections

