Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RVNL bags order worth Rs 156 cr from Southern Railway; shares surge 3%

The uptick in stock price came after RVNL announced that it has bagged a contract worth Rs 156.47 crore from Southern Railway

Indian Railways deemed to cancel up to 170 trains on August 11.

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

RVNL shares rise: Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) shares soared as much as 2.84 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 

The uptick in stock price came after RVNL announced that it has bagged a contract worth Rs 156.47 crore from Southern Railway.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In an exchange filing, RVNL said, “It is hereby informed that M/s KRDCL-RVNL JV has received Letter of Acceptance from Southern Railway for “Provision of Automatic Signalling on Ernakulam JN (ERS) - Vallattol Nagar (VTK) Section on B-Route of Thiruvananthapuram Division in Southern Railway.”

Under the terms of order, RVNL has been tasked with implementing Automatic Signalling on the B-Route of Thiruvananthapuram Division in Southern Railway, specifically on the Ernakulam JN (ERS) - Vallattol Nagar (VTK) Section. 

The project, valued at Rs 156,47,03,304.52 crore, is expected to be completed within 750 days.

New Delhi-based Rail Vikas Nigam Limited specialises in the construction of rail infrastructure projects across the country. 

Set up in 2003, the company is actively involved in the development and implementation of various railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, workshops, metro projects, bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, and institution buildings. 

Additionally, it offers financial resource mobilisation services to support its projects. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited caters to clients such as Indian Railways, central and state government ministries, departments, and public sector undertakings.

Financial performance  

Rail Vikas Nigam’s profit zoomed 33.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 478.6 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2024 (Q4FY24), from Rs 359 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q4FY23). 

RVNL’s revenue climbed 17 per cent to Rs 6,714 crore, as against Rs 5,719.8 crore in Q4FY23. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin, meanwhile, came in at 6.8 per cent in Q4FY24. 

The Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.11 per share for financial year 2024 (FY24).

The market capitalisation of RVNL is Rs 86,298.98 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). 

At 10:55 AM, RVNL shares were trading 1.19 per cent higher at Rs 413.90 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat at 78,657.35

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE MidCap BSE SmallCap NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Indian stock markets MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty Rail Vikas Nigam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon