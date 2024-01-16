Stocks to watch on Tuesday, January 16: Reactions to the December quarter earnings will continue to guide the markets on Tuesday.





At 7:35 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting 33 points lower at 22,100.

Meanwhile, Asian shares were weak with ASX 200, and Kospi falling 1 per cent each, while Nikkei, and Hang Seng shedding up to 0.5 per cent.

Overnight, US markets were closed on Monday.

Here is a list of stocks to watch today:

Q3FY24 earnings: HDFC Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, L&T Technology Services, Federal Bank, Gallantt Ispat, Goa Carbon, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Himadri Speciality Chemical, ICICI Securities, Jindal Saw, Lotus Chocolate, Bank of Maharashtra, C E Info Systems, Credo Brands Marketing, Network18 Media & Investments, Newgen Software Technologies, and TV18 Broadcast.

HDFC Bank: India's largest private sector bank, India's largest private sector bank, HDFC Bank , may see a flattish quarterly earnings performance in Q3FY24.

According to analysts, HDFC Bank's net profit growth may come in anywhere between -1.6 per cent and 1.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) as against a profit of Rs 15,976.1 crore in Q2FY24. READ MORE

New listing: Shares of Jyoti CNC will debut on the bourses today. The issue price is Rs 331.



Jio Financial Services: Mukesh Ambani family-owned Jio Financial Services on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 293.8 crore for the December quarter (Q3) on a consolidated basis, down 56 per cent from Q2, due to fall in income and rise in expenses. The company's total income fell by 31.9 per cent to Rs 414.33 crore.

Angel One: It reported a 14 per cent year-on-year rise in third-quarter profit at Rs 260 crore, aided by a jump in orders and client additions.

The company's daily orders, on average, rose 57.3 per cent in the December quarter, while client acquisition surged 149.1 per cent. Its average daily turnover soared 148.5 per cent to Rs 36 trillion.

Housing Finance Companies: The Reserve Bank of India has decided to align HFCs with the same regulatory regime on deposit acceptance as currently applicable to deposit-taking NBFCs.

It has proposed that all deposit-taking HFCs need to maintain liquid assets equivalent to 15 per cent of public deposits held by them.

Nalco, Hindustan Copper: Khanij Bidesh India Ltd. (KABIL), a joint venture between Nalco, Hindustan Copper, and Mineral Exploration Company, signed an agreement with Argentina-based CAMYEN SE for the first-ever Lithium exploration and mining project. : Khanij Bidesh India Ltd. (KABIL), a joint venture between Nalco, Hindustan Copper, and Mineral Exploration Company, signed an agreement with Argentina-based CAMYEN SE for the first-ever Lithium exploration and mining project. READ MORE

Aster DM Healthcare: Aster DM Healthcare will distribute a majority of proceeds of its stake sale in Gulf business as dividend of as much as Rs 120 per share.

RVNL: Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. has emerged as the lowest bidder for a power transmission project in Madhya Pradesh worth Rs 251 crore.

Patanjali Foods: In a December quarter business update, the company said the prices of edible oils in India remained stable against the downward pressure witnessed in the first half of the financial year.

There was single-digit sequential as well as Y-o-Y growth in volumes during the quarter.

BLS International Services: The company has entered into a definitive Share Purchase Agreement through its wholly owned subsidiary BLS International FZE, UAE, to acquire 100 per cent stake in iData Danismanlik Ve Hizmet Dis Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and its wholly owned subsidiaries for enterprise value of euro 50 million (Rs 450 crore).