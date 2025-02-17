Business Standard

RVNL share price slips 7% on posting weak Q3; Check out details here

RVNL share price slips 7% on posting weak Q3; Check out details here

RVNL posted a 13 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 311.58 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 358.57 crore a year ago

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) shares lost 7.3 per cent in trade on Monday (February 17, 2025), logging an intraday low at Rs 333.6 per share on BSE. The counter saw selling after the company posted weak Q3 numbers
 
Around 11:38 AM, RVNL share price was down 5.25 per cent at Rs 341.1 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.39 per cent at 75,646.56. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 71,120.04 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 647 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at Rs 213 per share.
 
 
On Friday, RVNL reported its Q3 numbers after market hours. The company posted a 13 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 311.58 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 358.57 crore a year ago. The company’s revenue, however, declined by 2.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4,567.38 crore as compared to Rs 4,689.33 crore a year ago. 
 
The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda), during the quarter, stood at Rs 239 crore as compared to Rs 249 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin declined to 5.2 per cent from 5.3 per cent in Q3 FY24.  Recently, RVNL "received a Letter of Acceptance from East Coast Railway for the Koraput-Singapur Road Doubling Project: Execution of 27 major bridges (22 major bridges and five ROBs) and earthwork in the formation of approaches, protection works, and other connected miscellaneous works between Tikiri and Bhalumaska stations in connection with the Koraput-Singapur Road Doubling Project of Waltair Division, East Coast Railway." 

RVNL is a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India, established in 2003. RVNL focuses on the planning, development, and implementation of railway infrastructure projects across the country. 
 
Its main areas of operation include the construction of new railway lines, doubling and tripling of tracks, electrification of existing lines, and modernisation of railway stations. 
 
RVNL plays a vital role in expanding and improving India's railway network, contributing to the overall growth and modernization of the country's transportation infrastructure. The company is also involved in executing key infrastructure projects in collaboration with Indian Railways.
 
In the past one year, RVNL shares have gained 35.2 per cent against Sensex's rise of 4.4 per cent. 
 

Topics : Rail Vikas Nigam Buzzing stocks Q3 results S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 earning Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

