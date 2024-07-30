Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RVNL up 3% on Rs 739 crore-order win; to announce Q1FY25 results on Aug 8

The rise in the stock price came after the company announced that it has secured an order from Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board limited (HPSEBL).

Indian Railways cancelled more than 160 trains on Monday, August 29.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

RVNL shares soar: Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) rose as much as 3.29 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 626.65 per share, on Tuesday. 

The rise in the stock price came after the company announced that it has secured an order from Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board limited (HPSEBL).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

RVNL, in its filing said, “It is hereby informed that Rail Vikas Nigam Limited emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for “Development of Distribution Infrastructure at Central Zone of Himachal Pradesh under the Revamped Reforms-based and Results-linked, Distribution Sector Scheme [Loss Reduction Works] declared by HPSEBL.”

According to the order details, RVNL will be responsible for development of distribution infrastructure at the Central Zone of Himachal Pradesh under the revamped reforms-based and results-linked, distribution sector scheme.

The exact cost of the project is Rs 739,07,41,040 crore, and it is expected to be completed in 24 months. 

In a separate filing, the company said that the Board of Directors will meet on August 8 to consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty reclaims 24,900 as OMCs, power stocks shine; Sensex up 300 pts

M&M Q1 Preview: Analysts eye strong revenue growth; Ebitda to rise upto 23%

Capital gains tax, valuation woes: No stopping the mid, smallcap bulls

What's moving the Sensex on Tuesday? NTPC, Power Grid, TCS, ICICI Bank

This Candlestick Pattern suggests Nifty may consolidate in the near-term


Rail Vikas Nigam Limited is a company based in New Delhi, specialising in the construction of rail infrastructure projects across the country. Established in 2003, the company is actively involved in the development and implementation of various railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, workshops, metro projects, bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, and institution buildings. 

Additionally, it offers financial resource mobilisation services to support its projects. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited caters to clients such as Indian Railways, central and state government ministries, departments, and public sector undertakings.

Financial performance  

The state-owned company's profit rose 33.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 478.6 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2024 (Q4FY24), from Rs 359 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q4FY23). 

RVNL’s revenue increased 17.4 per cent to Rs 6,714 crore, as opposed to Rs 5,719.8 crore in Q4FY23. The Ebitda margin, meanwhile, came in at  6.8 per cent in Q4FY24. 

The market capitalisation of RVNL is Rs 1,28,583.19 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). 

At 11:26 AM, shares of RVNL were trading 1.68 per cent higher at Rs 616.85 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.38 per cent higher at 81,667.75 levels

Also Read

RVNL, HAL: Is there more downside for Rail, Defence stocks post Budget?

RVNL signs MoU with Israel-based United Construction; stock 12% off lows

RVNL, Angel One, Dixon, ITC, SBI: Strategies for Budget 2024 stocks

Castrol, IRFC, Oil India rally up to 50% so far in July; trading guide here

Here's why RVNL shares are falling in trade today; Details here

Topics : Rail Vikas Nigam Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges S&P BSE Sensex Indian stock markets BSE stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEWayanad landslide LIVEDelhi UPSC Aspirants Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon