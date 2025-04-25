SBI Cards or SBI Life: Which stock should you buy post Q4 results?

SBI Cards and SBI Life stocks displayed an opposite trend post Q4 results. SBI Card stock plunged over 5 per cent in intra-day deals on Friday, while SBI Life Insurance shares rallied as much as 10 per cent. SBI Cards reported a 19 per cent decline in net profit at ₹534 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, as against ₹662 crore in the year ago period. Total income, however, grew by 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 4,832 crore. Meanwhile, SBI Life posted a flat growth in net profit ₹813.50 crore; while its renewal premium increased by 12.9 per cent YoY to ₹14,680.30 crore. Post the stock reactions to the Q4 earnings, here's a trading guide for these two stocks. SBI Cards & Payments (SBI Cards) Current Price: ₹868 Upside Potential: 7.2% Downside Risk: 8.5% Support: ₹848; ₹828 Resistance: ₹882; 899 Prior to Friday's fall, SBI Cards has rallied 18 per cent from a low of ₹764 to a high of ₹931. At present levels, the stock is seen testing support around the 38.2 per cent retracement of its recent rally. Below which, support for the stock can be anticipated around 50 per cent and 61.8 per cent retracements levels at ₹848 and ₹828, respectively. The ₹848 support coincides with the super trend line support on the daily chart. Technically, break and sustained trade below the same could signal a likely weak bias going ahead. As such, the stock can potentially drop back to test its 100-Daily Moving Average (100-DMA) around ₹794 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the positive front, in case, the stock respected the super trend line support, it can attempt a pullback towards its recent highs around ₹930 levels. Near hurdles for the stock stand at ₹882 and ₹899 levels. ALSO READ: HUL, Nestle, Tata Consumer: How to trade these FMCG stocks post Q4 results? SBI Life Insurance Current Price: ₹1,676 Upside Potential: 16.5% Downside Risk: 8.7% Support: ₹1,663; ₹1,620; ₹1,581 Resistance: ₹1,760; 1,812; ₹1,850 SBI Life zoomed to a high of ₹1,762, but at present has reversed most of its intra-day gains amid a fall in the broader market. The stock, however, continues to trade above the bullish pivot, which stands at 1,663. As long as the stock holds above the same, the stock can potentially continue to trade with a favourable bias. On the upside, the stock can surge to ₹1,952 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹1,760, ₹1,812 and ₹1,850 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the flip side, in case, the stock violated the ₹1,663 support, it can fall back to test support around its 200-DMA at ₹1,581, or deeper down ₹1,555 levels. Intermediate support for the stock stands at ₹1,620 levels.