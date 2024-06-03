SBI, Power Grid can turbocharge your portfolio; 5 PSU stocks to bet on

Indian equity benchmark indices roared to record highs on Monday, as stocks reacted to exit poll prediction of a likely landslide victory to the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

The S&P BSE Sensex zoomed to a high of 76,739, and was up 2.9 per cent or 2,124 points at 76,090 as of 10:30 AM. The NSE Nifty 50 index hit a new summit at 23,339, and quoted around 23,200 levels - up 2.9 per cent or 660 points.

While buying was seen across-the-board, PSU (state-run) stocks were the major movers, in hopes of continued reforms. The Nifty PSU Bank index zoomed