SBI stock hits new high, trades firm in weak market post Q2 results

In the past one month, SBI has outperformed the market by surging 11 per cent, as against 2.1 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Share price of State Bank of India (SBI) today

 
Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) hit a new high of ₹958.80, gaining 1 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market after the company reported its July to September quarter (Q2FY26) results. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.50 per cent at 83,566 at 02:40 PM.
 
In the past one month, SBI has outperformed the market by surging 11 per cent, as against a 2.1 per cent rise in the benchmark index.
 

SBI Q2FY26 results

 
SBI, the country's largest state-owned bank, on Tuesday reported a 9.97 per cent increase in its standalone net profit to ₹20,160 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), driven by higher non-interest income. The bank had posted a net profit of ₹18,331 crore during the same quarter last year. 
 
 
The public sector lender’s standalone net interest income for the quarter stood at ₹42,984 crore, up 3.28 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹41,620 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. 
 
SBI's assets quality remained stable, with gross non-performing asset ratio (NPA) for the quarter at 1.73 per cent from 1.83 per cent in June 2025 quarter and 2.13 per cent in September 2024 quarter. Net NPA stood at 0.42 per cent against 0.53 per cent in a year ago quarter.

Whole bank advances were up 12.7 per cent YoY at ₹44.2 trillion. The robust retail advances grew YoY, led by SME 18.78 per cent, Agri 14.23 per cent and Retail Per 14.09 per cent, SBI said.
 
Meanwhile, analysts expected a flattish growth in the quarterly earnings for SBI. They expected the SBI’s net profit to fall anywhere between 3 per cent and 17 per cent YoY, up to ₹15,282 crore. Loan growth was expected at 11.6 per cent YoY, and deposit at 9 per cent. Asset quality, meanwhile, expected to stay steady with GNPA ratio flat at 1.8 per cent and NNPA at 0.5 per cent.
 
In August 2025, S&P Global Ratings upgraded 10 Indian financial institutions including SBI, as global rating agencies expect India's sound economic fundamentals to underpin growth momentum over the next two to three years. In addition, monetary policy settings have become increasingly conducive to managing inflationary expectations.
 
S&P Global Ratings forecast SBI's return on assets will stay at 0.9 per cent - 1.0 per cent over next two years, supported by the bank's contained credit costs amid a benign credit cycle in India. The stable rating outlook on SBI reflects that on the sovereign. The rating agency expects the bank to maintain its market leadership in India's banking sector over the next two years. SBI's funding and liquidity will stay strong, supported by high customer confidence. 
 

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

