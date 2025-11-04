Here's why Systematix Corporate Services shares rose 10% in trade on Nov 4

Shares of stockbroking and allied services provider Systematix Corporate Services were ruling higher in an otherwise weak market on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. The company's share price soared 9.96 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹176.32 per share on the NSE on Tuesday.
Although the share price has declined, it continues to remain in the positive territory. At 2:26 PM on Tuesday, shares of Systematix Corporate Services were trading at ₹163.04 per share, up 1.68 per cent from its previous close of ₹160.34 per share on the NSE. In contrast, the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was standing lower by 151 points or 0.59 per cent at the 25,612 levels.
Here’s why Systematix Group shares were buzzing in trade
The notable movement in the company's share price followed the announcement of the appointment of its new Joint Managing Director and CEO.
"Bhaskar Hazra and Partha Sengupta will head the Private Wealth Business. The duo joins as Joint Managing Director and CEO - Private Wealth Business, reflecting the Group’s accelerated strategic focus on building a premier and differentiated wealth management platform," said the company in a release.
With businesses spanning brokerage, investment banking, wealth and asset management, and NBFC, Systematix Group today comprises more than 300 professionals and serves approximately 13,000 wealth and asset management clients, overseeing over ₹10,000 crore in assets. Its flagship entity, Systematix Corporate Services Ltd., is publicly listed. The Group has recently reinforced its alternatives platform with a new suite of AIF funds investing across SME, Pre-IPO & Secondaries, and Real Estate Credit strategies.
"Bringing over five decades of combined global leadership experience, Hazra and Sengupta are poised to drive the private wealth business franchise into its next phase of growth, scale, and client-centric innovation across India and key international markets," the company said.
Speaking on the appointments, Nikhil Khandelwal, MD of Systematix Group, said: "We are delighted to welcome Bhaskar and Partha to the Systematix family. Their strategic foresight, proven leadership, and deep industry expertise will enable us to build a world-class private wealth business franchise grounded in trust, innovation, and long-term value creation. This marks a defining milestone in our journey to broaden and strengthen our financial services portfolio."