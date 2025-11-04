Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 03:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / City Union Bank jumps 9% on Q2 results; brokerages retain Buy, here's why

City Union Bank jumps 9% on Q2 results; brokerages retain Buy, here's why

City Union Bank reported a 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to ₹328.6 crore during the September 2025 quarter

City Union Bank

City Union Bank Q2 results | Photo: Reuters

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

City Union Bank share price today: Shares of Tamil Nadu-based lender City Union Bank surged 9 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹257.80 after it reported strong numbers for the September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26).
 
At 03:00 PM, CUB's share price was trading 9 per cent higher at ₹257.1 per share on the NSE. In comparison, NSE Nifty50 was down 0.62 per cent at 25,604 levels. The market capitalisation of the bank stood at ₹18,829 crore. The stock has recovered 79 per cent from the 52-week low of ₹142.91 touched on March 27, 2025.

City Union Bank Q2 results

City Union Bank reported a 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to ₹328.6 crore during the September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26) compared to ₹285.2 crore in the year-ago period. The private sector lender's total income increased 15 per cent to ₹1,912 crore in the reported quarter. 
 
 
The Tamil Nadu-based bank's net interest income (NII) grew 14 per cent to ₹666.5 crore from ₹582.5 crore in Q2FY25. The bank's asset quality showed an improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.42 per cent at the end of the September quarter from 3.54 per cent a year ago. Similarly, net NPAs declined to 0.9 per cent, as against 1.62 per cent in the year-ago period.  As a result, provisions and contingencies declined to ₹57 crore from ₹70 crore in the second quarter of the last financial year.

City Union Bank Q2 results analysis - Anand Rathi

According to analysts at Anand Rathi, City Union Bank reported a higher-than-estimated earnings growth in Q2, on the back of healthy 18.7 per cent Y-o-Y credit growth and a strong 11.3 per cent Y-o-Y growth in core PPoP. 

Also Read

Stock market

LKP Securities' reform-led bets: L&T Fin, PNG Jewellers, BEL, and 5 others

City Union Bank

City Union Bank up 5% on Q1 results; brokerages retain Buy, here's why

market, stock trading, trading

Stocks to buy: City Union Bank, Sunteck Realty among top picks by analyst

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

Mahindra & Mahindra Q2 profit up 28% on strong auto, farm performance

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI Q2FY26 results: Profit up 6.4% at ₹21,504 crore, NII rises 3.3%

 
The key positives for the private lender included negative net slippages at 70 basis points (bps) of loans, 9 bps sequential marginal improvement in margin, strong credit growth in the core MSME segment, and a strong balance sheet, the brokerage said in its note. 
 
"With likely higher credit growth than the system and modest credit cost, its earnings are expected to be healthy. Thus, we retain a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a 12-month target price of ₹295, valuing it at 1.7x P/BV on its FY28e book," it added.

Axis Securities

In its note, Axis Securities said the bank's growth engine has started to fire, with credit growth at a decadal high, and the management remains confident of sustaining the momentum, supported by healthy growth visibility in the MSME and gold segments and a gradual ramp-up of the retail segment. 
 
Despite robust growth delivery in H1FY26, significantly above industry growth, the management has reiterated its guidance of maintaining credit growth 2–3 per cent above industry growth, which, according to the brokerage, is conservative. However, the bank is not averse to accelerating the pace of growth without compromising on asset quality. 
 
The bank is on track to ramp up its retail portfolio, supported by its branch network (90 per cent mix) and the DSA channel (10 per cent mix), and expects to break even in FY26 and turn RoA accretive from FY27 onwards. Axis Securities has maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹275.

More From This Section

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

MCX outage: Sebi chief expresses displeasure over repeated problems

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 450 pts; Nifty below 25,650; Metals, IT lead fall; SMIDs in red

Systematix Group shares

Here's why Systematix Corporate Services shares rose 10% in trade on Nov 4

Reliance Infra, Reliance Power tank up to 54% from June highs; here’s why

Reliance Infra, Reliance Power tank up to 54% from June highs; here's why

stock markets, Indian stock market

Why are Dynamatic Technologies shares buzzing in trade on Nov 4? Find here

Topics : Stock Market News Share Market Today City Union Bank Q2 results Markets Private banks Buzzing stocks The Smart Investor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAdani Ports Q2 Results 2025Gold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Lenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayAdani Ports Q2 ResultsStock Market HolidayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon