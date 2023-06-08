close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sebi allows MFs to invest in repo transactions on commercial papers

The new provision would come into force with immediate effect, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 7:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a bid to boost growth of the corporate bond market, regulator Sebi on Thursday allowed mutual funds to invest in repo transactions in securities such as Commercial Papers and Certificate of Deposits.

In addition, the capital markets regulator said that mutual funds can participate in repo transactions only in "AA" and above rated corporate debt securities, according to a circular.

In repo transactions, also known as a repo or sale repurchase agreement, securities are sold with the seller agreeing to buy them back at a later date. The instrument is used for raising short-term capital.

For the purpose of consideration of credit rating of exposure on repo transactions for various purposes, including for potential risk class matrix, liquidity ratios and risk-o-meter, Sebi said the same will be as that of the underlying securities on a look-through basis.

With regards to transactions where settlement is guaranteed by a clearing corporation, the exposure will not be considered for the purpose of determination of investment limits for single issuer, group issuer and sector level limits.

The new provision would come into force with immediate effect, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.

Also Read

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

Large-cap MFs, Index Funds to attract flows as markets pick pace: Analysts

Sebi plan to prune MF costs: New expense slabs, no additional charges

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

How have the home loan EMIs changed since RBI's repo rate hike in May 2022?

Sebi to digitise investor service requests, complaints by RTAs processing

Market snaps four-day winning streak ahead of RBI MPC announcement

RBI warns tech firms against unauthorised trading platforms on app stores

Apollo Pipes soars 6% to hit new high on healthy outlook; up 42% in 2023

Paytm rallies 8% to hit over 9-month high on BofA Securities 'buy' call

Last month, Sebi came out with a proposal for enabling direct participation by NBFCs, insurance companies and mutual funds in the tri-party repo segment for corporate bonds to boost liquidity in the secondary market for corporate bonds.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI Mutual Funds Commercial paper market

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 7:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Shares of Paytm rally more than 6% after upgrade by BofA Securities

Paytm
2 min read

Sebi allows MFs to invest in repo transactions on commercial papers

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

Sebi to digitise investor service requests, complaints by RTAs processing

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

MSP price hike to impact CPI inflation by 10-12 basis points: RBI

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
4 min read

Market snaps four-day winning streak ahead of RBI MPC announcement

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets
2 min read

Most Popular

Sensex sinks 294 pts as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, Nifty nears 18,600

Sensex sinks 294 pts as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, Nifty nears 18,600
1 min read

Stocks to Watch today, June 8: Banks, Auto, Lemon Tree, Adani Ent, Titagarh

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market
5 min read

SBI, DLF: Trading strategies for rate sensitive stocks post RBI policy

RBI, interest rate hike, repo rate
3 min read

Zen Technologies surges 10% on order win worth Rs 202 from Defence Ministry

drones
2 min read

Book profits as Nifty Auto, Nifty Financial index trade in overbought zone

markets, stock markets, stock market, trading, technical analysis, technical, trading
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon