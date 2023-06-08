close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

RBI warns tech firms against unauthorised trading platforms on app stores

Updated central bank alert list names 56 entities prohibited from dealing in foreign exchange

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 4:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Technology companies have to be cautious about unauthorised electronic trading platforms (ETPs) available for download despite being on the central bank’s alert list, said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor Michael Patra on Thursday.
“We (the RBI) interact closely with enforcement agencies, ministries such as the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Action is being taken on an ongoing basis as various platforms are being raided, and their assets are seized,” he said at a press briefing that followed the central bank's monetary policy meeting.

The RBI’s alert list was updated on Wednesday and it names 56 entities prohibited from dealing in foreign exchange under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) or the Electronic Trading Platforms (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2018.
QFX Markets, 2WinTrade, Guru Trade7 Limited, Bric Trade, Rubik Trade, Dream Trade, Mini Trade, and Trust Trade are unauthorised trading platforms to be newly included entrants in the updated alert list.

The list also includes download URLs of the unauthorised entities. This is of significance because experts have said taking down unauthorised trading platforms was difficult if such URLs were unavailable.
The RBI also lists platforms that have its authorisation to run transactions in eligible instruments such as securities, money market instruments, foreign exchange instruments, derivatives, or other instruments of similar nature, specified under the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Also Read

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Despite RBI red flag, unauthorised e-trading platforms just a click away

Apollo Pipes soars 6% to hit new high on healthy outlook; up 42% in 2023

Paytm rallies 8% to hit over 9-month high on BofA Securities 'buy' call

Aether Inds soars 10% on inking pact with US-based Oil Field Services firm

SBI, DLF: Trading strategies for rate sensitive stocks post RBI policy

Indian shares rise after RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5% in MPC meet


People using unauthorised platforms are exposed to risks such as fraud, financial loss, data leak, misuse, theft, and cyber-attacks. The RBI has warned users against operating on such platforms as they shall render themselves liable for penal action under FEMA.
Topics : RBI Trading Tech firms

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 4:49 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Market snaps four-day winning streak ahead of RBI MPC announcement

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets
2 min read

RBI warns tech firms against unauthorised trading platforms on app stores

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
2 min read

Apollo Pipes soars 6% to hit new high on healthy outlook; up 42% in 2023

PVC pipe
3 min read

Paytm rallies 8% to hit over 9-month high on BofA Securities 'buy' call

Paytm Logo
2 min read

Aether Inds soars 10% on inking pact with US-based Oil Field Services firm

markets
2 min read

Most Popular

Sensex sinks 294 pts as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, Nifty nears 18,600

Sensex sinks 294 pts as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, Nifty nears 18,600
1 min read

Stocks to Watch today, June 8: Banks, Auto, Lemon Tree, Adani Ent, Titagarh

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market
5 min read

Benchmark indices end at six-month high ahead of RBI rate decision

markets
2 min read

Zen Technologies surges 10% on order win worth Rs 202 from Defence Ministry

drones
2 min read

Book profits as Nifty Auto, Nifty Financial index trade in overbought zone

markets, stock markets, stock market, trading, technical analysis, technical, trading
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon