Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi announces interoperability for stock exchanges from 1 April 2025

Sebi announces interoperability for stock exchanges from 1 April 2025

NSE to act as alternate avenue to BSE in the initial phase; measures to ensure business continuity

SEBI

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday announced the interoperability of stock exchanges to ensure business continuity in case of a technical glitch or an outage. The interoperability for cash, derivatives, currency derivatives, and interest rate derivatives will be effective from April 1, 2025.
 
“Upon discussion with exchanges, it has been decided that, to begin with, NSE would act as an alternative trading venue for BSE and vice versa,” said Sebi.
 
Stock exchanges have been directed to issue a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the same within the next two months.
 
Traders would be able to hedge their open positions by taking offsetting positions in identical or correlated indices on other exchanges, said Sebi.
 
 
“As these segments are interoperable, taking offsetting positions in other trading venues would net off such open positions for end clients and release the margin. Hence, no separate treatment is required for such a category of products,” said a circular issued on Thursday.
 
For scrips that are exclusively listed on one exchange, the other exchanges may create reserve contracts to be invoked at the time of an outage on the other exchange.

More From This Section

bear market, sensex, nifty, loss, growth, investment

Sensex plunges 1,200pts, Nifty dips below 24k; key reasons for market crash

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

Mutual fund industry calls for easing of fraud-detection framework

bear market down

Stock Market Crash Highlights: Sensex tanks 1190pts, Nifty slid to 23900 on F&O expiry, global woes

ipo market listing share market

Will Enviro Infra engineers IPO list with bang? GMP up 33%, Experts weigh

Life Insurance

Life insurance stocks fall; HDFC Life, SBI Life, Max Financial dip up to 7%

 
In case the exchange does not have a highly correlated index derivatives product available on the other exchange, the exchange may consider creating such an index and introducing derivatives contracts on the same. This would provide an avenue to hedge positions in index derivatives products in the event of an outage.
 
For instance, NSE has derivatives contracts of Nifty Financial, Nifty Midcap, and Nifty Next 50, while BSE does not have correlated index derivatives for the same.
 
As per the mandate, in the event of an outage, the exchanges would have to intimate Sebi within 75 minutes of the occurrence and invoke the business continuity plan. The alternate trading venue would be invoked within 15 minutes of such intimation.
   

Also Read

Alternative investment funds (AIFs) have crossed Rs 5 trillion in terms of funds raised, while the investment commitments have surpassed Rs 12 trillion for the first time as of September, according to data released by the Securities and Exchange Boar

Alternative investment funds gain currency as fundraise tops Rs 5 trillion

SEBI

Sebi introduces mark-to-market basis valuation for repo transactions by MFs

PremiumGovt to crack whip on firms not filing cost audits

ICAI framing compulsory qualifications for forensic audit professionals

SEBI

Mkt regulator Sebi mulls new appointment process for key officials at MIIs

Gautam Adani, Adani

What is the US SEC and its Indian counterpart Sebi in market regulation?

Topics : Sebi norms stock market trading derivatives trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon