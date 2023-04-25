close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sebi asks AMCs to file final offer documents digitally as part of Go Green

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday asked asset management companies (AMCs) to file final offer documents only digitally as a part of its go green initiative

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sebi

Sebi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 7:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday asked asset management companies (AMCs) to file final offer documents only digitally as a part of its "go green" initiative.

In addition, to safeguard the interests of investors in the securities market, Sebi said all new fund offers (NFOs) will remain open for subscription for a minimum period of three working days.

The new framework will be applicable with effect from May 1, 2023, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

Under the framework, AMCs will have to file all final offer documents -- SID (scheme information document) and KIM (key information memorandum) -- only digitally by e-mailing the same to a dedicated e-mail ID, and there would be no requirement of filing physical copies of the same with Sebi.

Such submission of all final SID and KIM in digital form will have to be made at least two working days before the launch of the scheme.

As per the current rules, Sebi mandated the submission of a soft copy of the final SIDs along with a printed copy seven working days before the launch of the scheme.

Also Read

Tata in talks to buy majority stake in UTI AMC from 4 PSU finance entities

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Semi-Final Live Streaming: When and how to watch

PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Final Live Streaming: When, how to watch in India

NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup SF Highlights: Rizwan, Babar take Pakistan to final

DC vs MI Highlights, WPL 2023 Final: Mumbai crowned inaugural champions

What is ESG, how is it supporting companies' efforts toward sustainability

Indian markets likely to remain range-bound in the near term: Analysts

Rail Vikas Nigam zooms 20% after 12% equity changes hand on the NSE

Nykaa slips 3%, hits new low on heavy volumes; down for 5th straight day

Maruti Suzuki Q4 preview: Price hikes to lift revenue, margin, say analysts

At present, there are 42 asset management companies, which together have an asset base of over Rs 40 lakh crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI Asset Management

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 8:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

What is ESG, how is it supporting companies' efforts toward sustainability

ESG
5 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Indian markets likely to remain range-bound in the near term: Analysts

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Rail Vikas Nigam zooms 20% after 12% equity changes hand on the NSE

Vande Bharat Express
3 min read

Nykaa slips 3%, hits new low on heavy volumes; down for 5th straight day

Nykaa, beauty care products
4 min read
Web Exclusive

Maruti Suzuki Q4 preview: Price hikes to lift revenue, margin, say analysts

Maruti Suzuki
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stocks to watch: Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, Nykaa, IndusInd Bank, Welspun

Trading on overseas online forex platforms illegal, punishable under FEMA
4 min read

Stock of this speciality chemical nearly doubled in less than 3 months

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
2 min read
Web Exclusive

Here's why you should consider selling PSU, Pvt Bank indices on rallies

technicals
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Power stocks to stay charged as heat wave sweeps India, say analysts

People cover themselves with clothes to avoid the scorching heat on a hot summer day in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
4 min read

3 Adani Group stocks hit 5% upper circuit; Adani Enterprises jumps 4%

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon