close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Maruti Suzuki Q4 preview: Price hikes to lift revenue, margin, say analysts

According to brokerages, Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation), is expected to outpace top-line growth, rising up to 22.4 per cent QoQ to Rs 3,466 crore in Q4FY23

Lovisha Darad New Delhi
Maruti Suzuki
Web Exclusive

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 2:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki Q4 preview: Higher volume growth, coupled with increase in average selling price (ASP) due to price hikes, are likely to help the auto major clock up to 12 per cent revenue growth quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 32,593 crore in the January-March quarter of FY23 (Q4FY23). The company will declare results on Wednesday, April 26.
 
According to brokerages, Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation), is expected to outpace top-line growth, rising up to 22.4 per cent QoQ to Rs 3,466 crore in Q4FY23, led by rich product mix, and flat input cost prices.
 
On the margin front, analysts foresee up to 88 basis points (bps) QoQ expansion to 10.6 per cent in Q4FY23, amid price hikes, and operating leverage. PAT, therefore, they said, is largely to follow the Ebitda growth trajectory.
 
Ahead of Q4FY23 results, shares of Maruti Suzuki were flat at Rs 8,435 per share in Tuesday's intra-day trade, as against 0.08 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex.
 
Here's what top brokerage houses peg for Maruti Suzuki's Q4FY23 numbers:
 
Prabhudas Lilladher

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki Q3 preview: Profit may decline up to 8% QoQ on lower volumes

Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit may surge up to 355% YoY on higher sales volume

Maruti Suzuki's Q2 suggests a big bounce for auto sector stocks

Weak export mix, volume may hit Bajaj Auto Q4 revenue QoQ: Analysts

Planning to buy Fronx? Maruti Suzuki to launch in India next week

Soaring temperature to power up related stocks; buy the dips, say analysts

PSBs extend gains on hopes of firm Q4; Nifty PSB index zooms 13% in 1 month

IPCA Labs stock hits valuation hurdle on Unichem stake acquisition

Escorts, Bank of India: Select midcap stocks are poised for up to 20% gains

Mankind Pharma IPO subscribed 2% so far on Day 1; GMP down 30% in 10 days

The brokerage firm forecasts the auto major to clock up to 12 per cent QoQ revenue growth to Rs 32,593 crore, aided by higher volume growth, increase in ASP due to price hikes, and favourable mix. Overall, they see volume growth of 10 per cent QoQ. That apart, margins are likely to improve to 10.6 per cent in Q4FY23, up 88 bps QoQ and 156 bps YoY.
 
Axis Securities
Analysts expect the company's Ebitda to outpace topline growth YoY and QoQ, led by richer product mix (higher share of SUV) and assumption of flat raw material costs QoQ. The rich product mix, price hike, and operating leverage, they said, will help expand Ebitda margins ~130/65 bps YoY/QoQ in Q4FY23. PAT, on the other hand, is likely to follow the Ebitda growth.
 
Motilal Oswal
Easing of supply constraints, combined with traction for new model launches, and healthy demand during festivals, will aid volume growth in Q4FY23, said analysts at Motilal Oswal. Therefore, volumes will rise to 5.14 lakh units in Q4FY23, up 10.5 per cent QoQ and 5.3 per cent YoY. That said, they caution against initial signs of demand moderation, and increase in supply challenges as near-term headwinds.
 
Sharekhan
With 10.5 per cent QoQ increase in volumes, and operating leverage benefit, the auto major is expected to register 11.6 per cent QoQ increase in topline. Bottom-line, on the other hand, is likely to see 16.6 per cent rise in QoQ, with 88 bps QoQ expansion in Ebitda margin. 

Maruti Suzuki

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Maruti Suzuki auto stocks Nifty Auto Indian markets BSE NSE

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 2:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

PremiumWeb Exclusive

Soaring temperature to power up related stocks; buy the dips, say analysts

People cover themselves with clothes to avoid the scorching heat on a hot summer day in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
4 min read

PSBs extend gains on hopes of firm Q4; Nifty PSB index zooms 13% in 1 month

banks, Bank league table
4 min read
Premium

IPCA Labs stock hits valuation hurdle on Unichem stake acquisition

Ipca
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Escorts, Bank of India: Select midcap stocks are poised for up to 20% gains

Markets, Investors, Companies
3 min read
Web Exclusive

Mankind Pharma IPO subscribed 2% so far on Day 1; GMP down 30% in 10 days

Mankind Pharma
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stocks to watch: Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, Nykaa, IndusInd Bank, Welspun

Trading on overseas online forex platforms illegal, punishable under FEMA
4 min read

Stock of this speciality chemical nearly doubled in less than 3 months

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
2 min read
Web Exclusive

Here's why you should consider selling PSU, Pvt Bank indices on rallies

technicals
2 min read

3 Adani Group stocks hit 5% upper circuit; Adani Enterprises jumps 4%

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Crompton Greaves CE tanks 13%; hits 52-week low as CEO Mathew Job resigns

Photo: Reuters
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon