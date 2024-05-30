Sebi asks clearing corporations to diversify their bank exposure

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has directed clearing corporations (CCs) to diversify their exposure towards banks through cash, fixed deposits, and bank guarantees.

As per the new norms, exposure to a single bank will have to be within 15 per cent of the average daily exposure of the previous three months, considering all liquid assets for banks with an AAA rating. The same is set at 10 per cent for banks with an AA rating.

The market regulator has also specified other criteria for the selection of banks for exposure based on parameters such as financials (including net worth), capital adequacy, and creditworthiness considering long-term credit ratings.





ALSO READ: Market regulator Sebi issues guidelines on settlement penalties “In case of exposure to banks which subsequently fail to meet any of the above eligibility conditions, CCs shall rebalance their exposure through own funds and Core SGF to such banks as soon as possible but not later than three months,” said Sebi.

Further, CCs’ total exposure to equity and debt instruments of an issuer (received as collateral from clearing members like banks, institutions, etc.) has also been limited to 15 per cent.

Along with a revision in the norms on exposure, the market regulator has also made changes to the existing collaterals accepted by CCs.

The collaterals are liquid assets deposited by members used to meet the requirements for initial margins, mark-to-market losses, value-at-risk margins, extreme loss margins, base minimum capital, etc.

Cash, bank fixed deposits, bank guarantees, units of liquid mutual funds, or government securities are considered liquid assets.

“Units of the growth plan of overnight mutual fund schemes shall be accepted as cash equivalent by CCs with a haircut of 5 per cent and for other plans of overnight mutual fund schemes, the haircut of 10 per cent shall continue to be applicable,” said Sebi in the new guidelines.

The regulator has also said that certain equity shares will also be accepted as part of other liquid assets.