Sebi bars Hemant Ghai, two others from dealing in securities for five years

Case pertains executing trades in stocks ahead of airing their recommendations

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday imposed penalties on Hemant Ghai, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), and two others for alleged fraudulent practices. The market regulator has barred Ghai—a former CNBC-Awaaz news anchor with a significant social media following—his wife, Jaya Hemant Ghai, and MAS Consultancy Service from dealing in securities for five years.
 
Sebi directed Hemant and Jaya Ghai to disgorge Rs 50 lakh each, while imposing fines of Rs 30 lakh on MAS Consultancy and Rs 5 lakh on MOFSL. The regulator found that trades executed through the accounts of Ghai’s family members were synchronised with stock recommendations aired on his shows. These accounts took advance positions before the broadcasts, which subsequently triggered surges in the volume and price of the recommended scrips.
 
 
The case originated with an interim order from Sebi in January 2021. A subsequent probe expanded the investigation period and scrutinised additional stock recommendations made by Ghai on the news channel. Sebi noted that MAS Consultancy, an ‘authorised person’ affiliated with MOFSL, facilitated Ghai’s fraudulent trades and concealed the misconduct by submitting fabricated order instruction sheets to the regulator. MOFSL, in turn, was faulted for failing to adequately supervise MAS.
 
“When high-profile TV anchors, hired by leading business channels to inform and educate investors, exploit material non-public information for personal gain, they betray the trust that underpins market transparency,” said Sebi whole-time member Ashwani Bhatia in the order.
 

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

