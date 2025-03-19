Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 02:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Transrail Lighting shares gain 4% on securing orders worth Rs 1,647-cr

Transrail Lighting shares gain 4% on securing orders worth Rs 1,647-cr

These new orders include Letters of Awards (LOAs) for major T&D projects in the overseas market involving EPC of transmission lines and substations

Transrail Lighting shares

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Transrail Lighting shares climbed 4.23 per cent to hit an intra-day high of Rs 523.95 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during the intra-day deals on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. The northward move in the company's share price is fueled by the news that the company has secured new orders worth Rs 1,647 crore in T&D and Railway businesses.
 
These new orders, according to an exchange filing made by the company, include Letters of Awards (LOAs) for major T&D projects in the overseas market involving EPC of transmission lines and substations.
 
"With year-to-date (YTD) order inflows close to Rs 9,200 crore, we continue to build a project portfolio that supports profit-led growth. This balanced mix of domestic and international project wins this year reflects our strategic focus on expanding globally while strengthening our presence in India. As we move forward, we remain focused on execution and leveraging emerging opportunities to sustain our momentum," said Randeep Narang, MD & CEO of Transrail Lighting.
 
 
Transrail Lighting is an engineering, procurement, and construction company with a primary focus on the power transmission and distribution business. Headquartered in India, it is a global enterprise with a footprint in 59 countries across five continents. The company provides turnkey solutions in design, engineering, supply, manufacturing, construction, and testing services across all its business verticals, which include Power T&D, Civil Construction, Railways, Poles & Lighting, and Solar EPC. It has more than 1,900 employees. As part of the Power T&D business, Transrail has large-scale manufacturing facilities in India for Galvanized Lattice Towers, Overhead Conductors, and Galvanized Monopoles, in addition to a well-accredited Tower testing facility.
 
As of March 19, Transrail Lighting's market capitalisation stands at Rs 6,847.06 crore on the NSE.

Also Read

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducts a successful flight test of the New Generation AKASH air defence missile from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha on January 12, 2024. Image credit: PIB

Garden Reach up 20%, Mazagon Dock soars 10% on Germany's defence boost

IndiGo

IndiGo stock soars 5%, hits record high on strong growth outlook

equity trading volumes, share market

Westlife Foodworld share price up 3% on elevating Akshay Jatia as CEO

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Bajaj Healthcare shares gain 10%, hits all time high in trade; here's why

Prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have been declining over the past several months, boosting the margins of drug manufacturers. However, many industry insiders attribute this to a predatory pricing strategy by Chinese companies, and

Marksans Pharma up 3% as arm secures marketing authorisation for Baclofen

 
Shares of Transrail Lighting made their debut on the bourses on December 27, 2024, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). The company's shares listed at Rs 590 per share on the NSE, against the issue price of Rs 432.
 
Transrail Lighting shares continued to trade higher on the bourses. At around 02:04 PM on Wednesday, the company's shares were trading at Rs 512.40 apiece, up 1.94 per cent from the previous close of Rs 502.65 on the NSE.
 
At the same time, the benchmark equity indices were also trading in positive territory. The BSE Sensex was up by 189 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 75,490 levels, while the Nifty 50 traded 86 points, or 0.38 per cent higher, at 22,920 levels.

More From This Section

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 150 pts higher at 75,450; Nifty at 22,900; SMIDs, PSB gain 2%

Stock markets, Indian markets

Global funds pile into Indian bonds even as they exit local equities

IPO

Paradeep Parivahan IPO sees muted demand; subscription lags at 64%, GMP nil

zomato swiggy

Down upto 42% from record high, analysts say stock up Zomato, Swiggy shares

MobiKwik

Mobikwik stock rebounds 54% from record low in 3 days on heavy volumes

Topics : Buzzing stocks Share price Markets Sensex Nifty Stock movemnet Stock ideas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGate Result 2025IPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon