Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 08:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi partners with DigiLocker to reduce unclaimed assets in securities mkt

Sebi partners with DigiLocker to reduce unclaimed assets in securities mkt

The initiative will help investors store and access information on their demat and mutual fund holdings through DigiLocker benefiting investors and their families

SEBI

Sebi has directed asset management companies (AMCs), RTAs, and depositories to register with DigiLocker to allow investors to fetch their mutual fund and demat account details. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday partnered with DigiLocker, a government-backed digital document storage platform, to reduce unclaimed assets in the Indian securities market and enhance investor protection.

The initiative will help investors store and access information on their demat and mutual fund holdings through DigiLocker benefiting investors and their families.

Under this, DigiLocker users can now fetch and store their statement of holdings for shares and mutual fund units from their demat accounts, along with their Consolidated Account Statement (CAS), Sebi said in a circular.

This expands the existing DigiLocker services, which already include bank account statements, insurance policy certificates, and NPS account statements.

 

Further, users can add nominees to their DigiLocker accounts, allowing them access to the user's documents after their demise. This helps family members or legal heirs manage the deceased's financial assets more easily.

Also Read

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi bars Hemant Ghai, two others from dealing in securities for five years

Alakh Pandey, founder and CEO, PhysicsWallah.

Physics Wallah submits pre-filing draft papers with Sebi for IPO: Reports

Sebi

Sebi slaps Rs 20 lakh penalty on four entities for 'non-genuine trades'

LG Electronics

LG Electronics India, Innovision get market regulator Sebi's nod for IPOs

Paytm

Paytm shares surge 5% on Sebi's nod to Paytm Money for research licence

Also, the DigiLocker system can update the status of a user's account upon their demise using information from death certificates or details provided by KYC Registration Agencies (KRAs).

After the user's death, DigiLocker automatically notifies the nominated individuals (DigiLocker Nominees) via SMS and email, helping them manage the deceased's assets. This access is expected to facilitate the initiation of the transmission process with the relevant financial institutions.

Sebi has directed asset management companies (AMCs), RTAs, and depositories to register with DigiLocker to allow investors to fetch their mutual fund and demat account details. KRAs will also share information on investor deaths with DigiLocker.

Through this, Sebi aims to reduce unclaimed assets in the securities market by addressing issues such as dormant accounts, lack of contact or bank details, and simplifying transmission norms.

Sebi has encouraged to use DigiLocker and specify nominees to help manage their financial assets upon death and avoid unclaimed assets.

The circular would come into effect from April 1, 2025, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.

In December, the regulator floated a consultation paper proposing to use the government's DigiLocker system to reduce unclaimed assets in the securities market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

zomato swiggy

Down upto 42% from record high, analysts say stock up Zomato, Swiggy shares

Premiumsteel, steel exports

Metal stocks shine: HZL, SAIL, JSW Steel rally up to 10% on safeguard duty

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

IT stocks under pressure: Nifty IT slips 2% ahead of Fed's policy decision

share market stock market trading

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex adds 148 pts, Nifty at 22,908; Mid, Smallcap shares outperform

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducts a successful flight test of the New Generation AKASH air defence missile from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha on January 12, 2024. Image credit: PIB

Garden Reach up 20%, Mazagon Dock soars 10% on Germany's defence boost

Topics : SEBI Stock Market DigiLocker

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon