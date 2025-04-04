Friday, April 04, 2025 | 09:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi brings standardized format for system, network audit reports of MIIs

Sebi brings standardized format for system, network audit reports of MIIs

This will apply to audits conducted from the fiscal year 2024-25, or the second half of the fiscal year, depending on the audit frequency

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Furthermore, they need to disclose audit details such as period, methodology, and tools used. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 9:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday introduced a standardised format for system and network audit reports of market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) such as stock exchanges, clearing corporations, and depositories -- to enhance the audit efficiency.

Under this, Sebi will assign unique IDs to each observation in a bid to simplify the tracking of both current and historical audit issues.

This new framework aims to improve data quality, ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, and streamline the monitoring of audit observations.

This will apply to audits conducted from the fiscal year 2024-25, or the second half of the fiscal year, depending on the audit frequency.

 

"The standardized format for system and network audit report would help to increase the data quality, capture of relevant information as per regulatory requirements in a streamlined and standardized manner across MIIs, monitor compliance requirements in a more focused manner, ease of traceability of current/historical open observations found during audit at the end of MII and Sebi by assigning a unique ID to each observation," Sebi said in its circular.

Also Read

Ajay Bhushan Pandey, chairman, National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) on Thursday at the Business Standard's Manthan summit.

BS Manthan: Audit quality has improved in past few years, says NFRA chief

Ajay Bhushan Pandey, chairperson of the National Financial Reporting Authority

BS Manthan: NFRA chairperson stresses need to align with global audit norms

Audit

NFRA flags deficiencies in BSR & Co's audit of related party transactions

Ajay bhushan pandey

Upgrading India's auditing standards will boost credibility: NFRA chief

Ajay bhushan pandey

Auditing of companies has improved in last 3-4 years: NFRA Chairperson

Presently, all MIIs are required to conduct system and network audit and each MII has adopted a different template for such reporting.

As per the circular, the standardized system and network audit report format include several key sections to ensure comprehensive reporting.

Going by the format, MIIs are required to disclose basic information such as name, address, and contact details of the auditee and audit team.

Furthermore, they need to disclose audit details such as period, methodology, and tools used.

The IT environment overview highlights major projects or developments undertaken during the audit period, providing insights into the technological landscape of the MII.

The scope of audit involves the compliance with relevant regulatory requirements and identifies any technical glitches encountered.

Sebi said observations and findings detail the issues discovered during the audit, with each observation assigned a unique ID to facilitate easy tracking and follow-up.

The compliance status section assesses adherence to Sebi mandates, including critical areas like disaster recovery drills, stress testing, and business continuity planning.

Additionally, the report includes a list of pending issues, detailing unresolved observations from previous audits along with reasons for their non-closure. The final notes cover any limitations of the audit, auditor comments, and a concluding assessment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The shares of aluminium manufacturers rallied on Monday on the back of a sharp rise in the price of the lightweight metal over the weekend, following China's announcement that it will withdraw export tax rebate for the commodity.

Vedanta to Tata Steel: Metal stocks tumble as tariffs cloud growth outlook

Premiummf, micro finance, mutual fund

With an eye on SIF foray, PMS, AIFs queue up for mutual fund licence

Premiumpharma, medicine

Higher tariffs may significantly dent profits of pharma companies

India's benchmark indices rallied on Friday, mirroring gains in global equities, after the latest US economic data allayed fears of recession in the world's biggest economy. The continued buying support from domestic investors added to the market buo

Trump's tariffs: Sensex, Nifty join global selloff amid fears of recession

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Market regulator Sebi issues framework for return verification agency

Topics : SEBI Auditing Sebi norms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 9:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLSG vs MI LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon