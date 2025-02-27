Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 09:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quality of audits has improved in the last few years: NFRA chairman

Quality of audits has improved in the last few years: NFRA chairman

He further added that the regulatory body is not passing disciplinary orders in abundance and is instead focussing on inspections

Ajay Bhushan Pandey, chairman, National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) on Thursday at the Business Standard’s Manthan summit.



Harsh KumarShiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 9:20 PM IST

The quality of audits has improved across the board over the last five years, which is leading to fewer disciplinary orders, said Ajay Bhushan Pandey, chairman, National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) on Thursday at the Business Standard’s Manthan summit.
 
“If you just compare maybe four or five years back, the quality of audit has improved, and that is why I must, you know, compliment the auditing firms, whether they are the big ones or the medium ones or the small ones, we are seeing the, across the board, improvement in the auditing (which) is an encouraging sign,” he said in response to a query about the impact of the inspections that the regulatory body has been conducting on the Big Four accounting firms.
   
Pandey said that the regulatory body is not passing disciplinary orders in abundance and is instead focussing on inspections. 
 
“We say that, what are you doing? What is your process? How do you build the capacity? So ultimately, what we are finding is that if I go and visit one audit firm and that firm audits 100 companies, you will see that one inspection, which takes maybe 3 to 4 months, actually leads to the improvement of audit quality in about 100 firms,” he added.
 
On the issue of the resistance that the regulator faces from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Pandey said that it is part of the NFRA and we need to work very actively with them to remove their apprehensions.

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 9:19 PM IST

