Sebi to disclose conflict of interest in board, says Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Sebi Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey's announcement marks his first major step toward enhancing transparency since taking over from Madhabi Puri Buch

Tuhin Kanta Pandey

File image of Sebi Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

In an attempt to improve transparency in the functioning of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the market regulator will to reveal any conflict of interests of its board members, chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey announced on Friday.
 
“We will be coming forward with our plan to further transparently reveal these conflicts of interest, etc. for the public,” Pandey said, clarifying that he did not specifically refer to any individual’s conflict of interest.
 
Pandey is a finance ministry veteran who took charge of Sebi last week. He made these remarks in his first public speech after taking office from Madhabi Puri Buch, the former chairperson of Sebi.
 
 
He also mentioned that the market regulator is “conscious of the need to create an inclusive environment for foreign capital and will engage with portfolio investors and alternative investment funds to address their difficulties and further rationalise regulation.”

Topics : SEBI Madhabi Puri Buch Tuhin Kanta Pandey

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

