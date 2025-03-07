DLF, Doms, KPIT: 5 stocks ideas to gift your beloved this Women's Day

This year India will be celebrating the International Women's Day as a National Event with the theme 'Viksit Bharat with Nari Shakti', thereby highlighting the significance and role of women in India's development. "The government will celebrate International Women's Day on March 8 as a national event on the theme of Developed India with Nari Shakti which would be graced by the President," said Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Annapurna Devi on Thursday. Globally, March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day to honour women's accomplishments, create awareness of gender equality and promote women empowerment. That apart, in general, men tend to gift the women in their lives on this occasion. Here are 5 stock ideas this Women's Day. Doms Industries Current Price: Rs 2,755 Upside Potential: 21% Support: Rs 2,590; Rs 2,520; Rs 2,400 Resistance: Rs 2,825, Rs 2,985 and Rs 3,060 The sharp 15 per cent rally in March thus far has made Doms Industries stock an outperformer in the calendar year 2025. The stock has now gained 5 per cent thus far this year, while the NSE Nifty has shed 5 per cent. The stock seems to have found support around its 50-WMA (Weekly Moving Average) and bounced back. On the daily scale, too, the stock is seen attempting to hold above its 100-DMA (Daily Moving Average) on a consistent basis. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Thus the overall bias for Doms Industries is expected to remain positive as long as the stock holds above Rs 2,400 levels, with near support seen at Rs 2,590 and Rs 2,520. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to Rs 3,335, with interim resistance likely around Rs 2,825, Rs 2,985 and Rs 3,060 levels DLF Current Price: Rs 663 Upside Potential: 13.1% Support: Rs 630 Resistance: Rs 677, Rs 703 and Rs 727 The key momentum oscillators of DLF stocks have shown a positive divergence; further, the stock is seen seeking support around its super trend line on the monthly scale at Rs 630 levels. Thus, as long as this support is respected the stock may provide an interim relief, and rally towards Rs 750 levels. Interim hurdles for the stock exist at Rs 677, Rs 703 and Rs 727 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART PI Industries Current Price: Rs 3,210 Upside Potential: 14.5% Support: Rs 3,145; Rs 3,040; Rs 2,935 Resistance: Rs 3,268; Rs 3,360; Rs 3,450 PI Industries share was seen trading with a positive bias for the fourth straight trading session, and gained 6.5 per cent thus far in March. The stock has given a breakout above the super trend line on the daily scale. The near-term bias is expected to remain positive as long as the stock holds above Rs 2,935 levels. Near support for the stock exists at Rs 3,145 and Rs 3,040 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above the 200-WMA (Weekly Moving Average) hurdle which stands at Rs 3,268, for a likely rally towards Rs 3,675 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around Rs 3,360 and Rs 3,450 levels. ALSO READ: Bank Nifty trades at crucial juncture; HDFC, ICICI Bank charts hint this KPIT Technologies Current Price: Rs 1,317 Upside Potential: 17% Support: Rs 1,280; Rs 1,215 Resistance: Rs 1,358; Rs 1,410; Rs 1,445 KPIT Technologies share has also given a fresh breakout on the daily scale, backed with positive crossovers in the key momentum oscillators on the daily and weekly scale. The stock can potentially surge to Rs 1,540 levels, with interim resistance likely around Rs 1,358, Rs 1,410 and Rs 1,445 levels. The bias for the stock is likely to remain favourable as long as it trades above Rs 1,215; with near support likely around Rs 1,280 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART KNR Constructions Current Price: Rs 222 Downside Risk: 13.5% Support: Rs 211; Rs 200 Resistance: Rs 238; Rs 243 KNR Constructions seems an ideal contra-buy stock given the extremely oversold condition on the chart in combination with positive crossovers in key momentum oscillators. The recent lows at Rs 211 can act as a near-term support; below the key support stands at Rs 200. On the upside, the stock can potentially spurt to Rs 252 levels, with interim resistance likely at Rs 238 and Rs 243 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART