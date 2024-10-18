Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi clarifies on 3-in-1 accounts usage for online public issue application

Sebi clarifies on 3-in-1 accounts usage for online public issue application

A three-in-one trading account combines a savings account, a demat account, and a trading account into a single integrated solution

SEBI

Sebi said that this is in addition to the existing modes of application. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday clarified that investors can continue using 3-in-1 accounts to apply online for public issues of debt securities, non-convertible redeemable preference shares, municipal debt securities, and securitised debt instruments.

This is in addition to the existing modes of application, Sebi said in a circular.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A three-in-one trading account combines a savings account, a demat account, and a trading account into a single integrated solution. In this case, the clients would have their funds in their bank account, earning interest on the cash balances.

The clarification came after Sebi received feedback that there is a need to explicitly specify the usage of 3-in-1 type accounts for making an application in the public issue of debt securities, non-convertible redeemable preference shares, municipal debt securities and securitised debt instruments.

 

Last month, Sebi's board approved a proposal whereby, in addition to the current mode of trading, the qualified stock brokers (QSBs) shall provide either the facility of trading supported by the blocked amount in the secondary market (cash segment) using UPI block mechanism (ASBA-like facility for the secondary market) or the 3-in-1 trading account facility, with effect from February 1, 2025.

In the UPI block mechanism, clients can trade in the secondary market based on blocked funds in their bank accounts instead of transferring the funds upfront to the trading member.

Clients of the QSBs will have the option to either continue with the existing trading facility by transferring funds to trading members or opt for the new facility.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bombay Stock Exchange, BSE

Exchanges to hold special trading session for holdcos on October 28

SEBI

NSDL settles depository violation rule case with Sebi; pays Rs 3.12 crore

Equity

India equity option traders hunt for new playgrounds as tighter rules loom

Stock Market, Market

BSE tumbles by over 5% after Jefferies downgrade stocks to 'underperform'

PremiumMutual Funda

MF licence aspirant list swells with new wave of AMCs ready to roll

Topics : SEBI Non convertible debentures Debt securities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon