WhatsApp: How-to format text, create bulleted list, use block quote in chat

Meta’s instant messaging platform WhatsApp has started rolling out an update with new text formatting options. These include options to create bulleted lists, numbered lists, use block quotes, and use inline code. The company said in a press note that these new options will help users organise and craft their messages.

According to a press note released by Meta, these options will help WhatsApp users save time and help them in communicating more effectively through messages, especially in group chats.





The new formatting options are now available for all Android, iOS, Web, and Mac desktop users. These are in addition to Bold, Italic, Strikethrough, and Monospace formatting options that have been available on WhatsApp for some time now.

Here are the new text formatting options on WhatsApp:

Bulleted Lists: This will let users outline steps in a process or list multiple subjects. To use, type the “-” symbol, followed by a space.

This will let users outline steps in a process or list multiple subjects. To use, type the “-” symbol, followed by a space. Numbered Lists: This will help users to note a specific order of things or instructions. To use, type “1”, “2” or more digits followed by a “.” (period) and one space.

This will help users to note a specific order of things or instructions. To use, type “1”, “2” or more digits followed by a “.” (period) and one space. Block Quote: This can be used to highlight a key text for making it more noticeable. To use, type the “>” symbol followed by a space.

This can be used to highlight a key text for making it more noticeable. To use, type the “>” symbol followed by a space. Inline Code: It will help in distinguishing specific information within a sentence. To use, wrap text with “ ' “ symbol.

Here is a list of existing text formatting options on WhatsApp: