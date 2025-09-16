Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 07:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Sebi's expanded probe may tighten noose around US trading firm Jane Street

Sebi's expanded probe may tighten noose around US trading firm Jane Street

Sebi has broadened its probe into Jane Street beyond Bank Nifty to other indices, with early findings suggesting wider market manipulation than seen in the July order

Sebi
premium

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) probe into US-based trading firm Jane Street widens to cover more strategies and indices, early findings suggest a larger scale of alleged market manipulation, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
Since Sebi’s interim order in July, investigators have expanded their review to cover a broader set of securities and timeframes. The analysis has revealed additional suspicious trading patterns, indicating manipulation on a much wider scale, said sources with direct knowledge of the development.
 
An earlier report by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), which Jane Street has described as
Topics : SEBI Jane Street NSE stock market trading
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon