Sebi mandates email as default mode for dispatching CAS by depositories

The new framework will come into force from April 1, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday mandated email as a default mode of dispatch of 'Consolidated Account Statement', which provides an account of securities traded by an investor, by depositories and Mutual FundRegistrar and Transfer Agents (MF-RTAs).
A Consolidated Account Statement (CAS) is a single or combined account statement which shows the details of financial transactions made by an investor during a month across all mutual funds and also other securities held in dematerialised (demat) mode.
The CAS is dispatched to the investors by the depositories (NSDL or CDSL), providing the details of financial transactions in both mutual fund folios and depository accounts if PANs are common across the RTAs and the depositories.
In respect of mutual fund folios, where there is no common PAN between the RTAs and the depositories, the CAS is sent by mutual funds containing only the mutual fund transactions.
 
"Considering the increasing reach of digital technology, electronic mode now being the preferred mode of communication and as a green initiative measure and to streamline the regulatory guidelines on the mode of dispatch of account statements, it has been decided to revisit the regulatory provisions and provide for email as the default mode of dispatch for CAS by depositories, MF-RTAs and holding statement by DPs," Sebi said.

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

