Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Banks under pressure; ICICI, IndusInd, BOB, IDFC First down up to 3%

ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank and Federal Bank from the private sector and Bank of Baroda PNB and SBI from the public sector slipped in the range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent

markets, stock market, market fall, market down

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Banking stocks remained under pressure, with Nifty Bank index down nearly 1 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Tuesday’s intra-day trade following reports of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), India's market regulator, issued a "show-cause notice" to Hindenburg Research on June 27th, 2024.

The US-based short seller has alleged 'surreptitious aid' by the Sebi to the Gautam-Adani led group and also named a private bank in the Adani-Hindenburg saga.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Among the banking stocks, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank and Federal Bank from the private sector and Bank of Baroda (BOB), Punjab National Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) from the public sector slipped in the range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent.

At 02:27 pm; Nifty PSU Bank index, the top loser among sectoral indices, was down 1.4 per cent, while Nifty Bank (down 0.75 per cent) and Nifty Private Bank index (down 0.90 per cent) were down less than 1 cent. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was down 0.04 per cent at 24,133.50.

ALSO READ: Trading strategy for Adani Group stocks

Meanwhile, shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank slipped 4 per cent in intraday deals on Tuesday to Rs 1,737 levels. The stock partially erased its losses and was trading down by 2 per cent to Rs 1,770 levels as trade progressed.

More From This Section

ipo market listing share market

Bansal Wire IPO opens on July 03; check price band, GMP, should you bid?

CDSL

CDSL shares fall after announcing 1:1 bonus issue of equity shares

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty holds 24,100; Banks under pressure, Adani shares mixed in tepid trade

Larsen & Toubro

L&T's shares rally on reports of order win worth $4 bn from Saudi Aramco

hdfc bank

HDFC Bank up 2%, nears record high; stock up 19% from June low



The bank has issued the following clarification on the latest development in the Adani-Hindenburg case.

“K- India Opportunities Fund Ltd. (KIOF) is a SEBI registered Foreign Portfolio Investor and is regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius. The Fund, was established in 2013 to enable foreign clients to invest in India. The Fund follows due KYC procedures while onboarding clients and all its investments are made in accordance with all applicable laws. We have cooperated with regulators in relation to our operations and continue to do so.

Kotak Mahindra International Limited (KMIL) and KIOF unequivocally state that Hindenburg has never been a client of the firm nor has it ever been an investor in the Fund. The Fund was never aware that Hindenburg was a partner of any of its investors. KMIL has also received a confirmation and declaration from the Fund’s investor that its investments were made as a principal and not on behalf of any other person,” Kotak Mahindra Bank’s spokesperson said.


Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd

Also Read

Hindenburg Research, Adani

Hindenburg receives show cause notice from Sebi over Adani issue

PremiumAdani, Adani Group

How to trade Adani stocks amid Hindenburg-Sebi row? Here's what charts say

Adani Group (Photo: Bloomberg)

Adani group shares trade mixed as Hindenburg issue resurfaces; AEL down 1%

bse, stock market, markets

Market outlook Jul 02: GIFT Nifty hints muted open; Allied Blenders to list

PremiumAdani Group (Photo: Bloomberg)

Adani Group's solar firm seeks visas for vendors' Chinese workers

Topics : SEBI Adani Group Buzzing stocks buzzing stock banking shares bank stocks PSU bank stocks Kotak Mahindra Bank Kotak Mahindra Uday Kotak ICICI Bank HDFC Bank shares

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon