Sebi mandates periodic PFMIs assessment for depositories, clearing corps

SEBI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 9:52 PM IST

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday asked depositories and clearing corporations to carry out self-assessment with respect to Principles for Financial Market Infrastructures (PFMIs) on a periodic basis.
The issue of assessment of PFMI by Sebi-regulated FMIs (Financial Market Infrastructures) was discussed at the regulator's secondary market advisory committee, according to a circular.
Based on the recommendations of the committee, Sebi said it has been "decided that FMIs shall carry out self-assessment on a periodic basis against the PFMIs and disclose the same on their websites".
In this regard, the 24 principles for FMIs have been classified as "quantitative" and "qualitative".
FMIs regulated by Sebi are depositories and clearing corporations.
According to the circular, FMIs should be monitored and assessed against the PFMIs on annual basis by the Regulatory Oversight Committee (ROC) of the FMI.
ROC should submit a report to the governing board of the FMI and Sebi within 60 days from the end of the financial year.
"The provisions of this circular shall come into force from the quarter end December, 2023," Sebi said.
The watchdog is committed for adoption and implementation of the CPSS-IOSCO principles for FMIs.
Issued in April 2012, PFMIs comprise 24 principles that are designed to ensure the infrastructure supporting global financial markets are robust and well placed to withstand financial shocks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI Securities and Exchange Board of India Clearing corporations

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 9:52 PM IST

