Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi may allow credit rating of instruments outside its jurisdiction

Sebi may allow credit rating of instruments outside its jurisdiction

Any agency that expands ratings to such instruments will need to set up a new unit within six months, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a consultation paper

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

SEBI, under new chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, has signalled a more pragmatic approach to oversight and also relaxed certain regulations. | File Image

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's markets regulator on Wednesday proposed allowing credit ratings agencies to rate financial instruments regulated by other financial sector regulators.

Any agency that expands ratings to such instruments will need to set up a new unit within six months, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a consultation paper.

SEBI, under new chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, has signalled a more pragmatic approach to oversight and also relaxed certain regulations.

Agencies that rate non-SEBI-regulated instruments must charge a fee for the same and maintain arm's length from the business that rates SEBI-regulated entities, the regulator said.

"SEBI has been receiving feedback from the industry towards permitting credit ratings agencies to undertake rating of financial instruments under the purview of other regulators," it said, including instruments such as unlisted securities.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

equity capital market, fees, gdp

Equity mutual fund inflows jump 24% in June, breaks 5-month decline

PremiumNykaa is expecting the fashion business to be EBITDA breakeven by FY26. For FY25, the EBITDA was a negative 8.3 per cent. (Nykaa | Credit: X)

Nykaa sees stable BPC, improved fashion growth; eyes 7.5% EBITDA margin

Indian rupees, Currency, rupee

Rupee recoups early losses to close stronger; ends higher at 85.68/$

Franklin Templeton

Franklin launches India Multi Asset Allocation Fund; check key details here

share market stock market trading

Stock Market close: Sensex dips 176 pts, Nifty at 25,476; realty, metal stocks drag, Vedanta down 3%

Topics : SEBI Credit rating agencies credit rating

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon