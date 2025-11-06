Sebi plans more IPO reforms, streamlining share pledge norms & disclosures

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is preparing a new set of reforms for initial public offerings (IPOs), including streamlining the process for pledging shares of pre-IPO companies and rationalising disclosure requirements in offer documents, chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday.

What IPO-related reforms is Sebi planning next?

Speaking at the SBI Banking & Economics Conclave 2025, Pandey said Sebi plans to simplify the summary section of IPO offer documents and make them available separately to investors for feedback.

“The process for IPO-bound companies whose pre-IPO shares are pledged is being streamlined. The proposed framework will ensure