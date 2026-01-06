Sebi overhaul of broker rules may allow wider cross-regulator activities

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) approved the review of the stock broker regulations at its December 2025 board meeting, cutting down the volume of the regulations from 59 pages to 29 pages. The final regulations and the notification are awaited.

While the regulator had floated the consultation paper on the same in August 2025, it has incorporated several suggestions from the industry.

The documents of the board meeting discussions state: “An enabling provision is proposed to be added to permit stock brokers to carry out activities under the regulatory framework of other financial regulators or any other specified authority, which may be undertaken through a separate business unit (SBU).”

Sebi had earlier issued a circular on SBUs, specifically to allow stock brokers to operate in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in GIFT City.

The final regulations may also feature modifications in the definition of proprietary trading to bring clarity on own trading and trading on behalf of clients. Additionally, the definition of ‘employees’ is also to be removed, so that the term takes its natural meaning.

Parameters for being eligible as a qualified stock broker (QSB) are also being modified, with the criteria of compliance score and grievance redressal score being removed.

Further, for exemption from enforcement of the regulations in special cases, Sebi may remove the 12-month time period and grant flexibility to brokers for testing products if additional time is required.

In the consultation paper, the regulator had proposed a limited extension not exceeding 12 months for testing new products, processes, services and business models in the live environment of the regulatory sandbox.

Another key change is the modification in the interest rate in case of default in payment of fees by a stock broker or clearing member. It may be modified from the existing interest rate of 15 per cent a year to 1 per cent for every month or part of the month, in accordance with the Income Tax Act.

Further, accountability for enforcing the institutional mechanism for prevention and detection of fraud or market abuse will be fixed on the board of directors and the audit committee.

On the institutional mechanism for prevention and detection of fraud or market abuse, the time period for reporting suspicious transactions may also be aligned with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

The regulator may also smoothen the process of exit for a stock broker through surrender of registration, which is currently being addressed administratively.