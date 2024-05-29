Sebi penalises Samco for lapses, bond platforms formalise association

Bond platforms formalise association for regulatory deliberations

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has imposed a penalty of Rs 2.5 lakh on stock broker Samco Securities for alleged discrepancies in the client onboarding process and usage of common emails and phone numbers for multiple unique client codes. The market regulator said that while onboarding, clients were not given preference to select segments, due to which the client was required to open a trading account in all segments. Further, their signatures were auto-populated across all segments and exchanges. The stock broker allegedly did not give a choice of nomination for trading and demat accounts and the option to opt out of the same. Sebi has also alleged that Samco did not provide any evidence to show that the instances where common mobile numbers or email IDs were mapped for multiple unique client codes were of the same family or relatives—as mandated by the regulations.