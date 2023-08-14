Sebi proposes alternate mechanism to delist shares from stock exchanges

India's market regulator on Monday proposed an alternate mechanism by which companies could delist their shares from stock exchanges, according to a consultation paper released on the regulator's website.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said companies could offer their public shareholders fixed prices for the shares being delisted.

Currently, delisting occurs via reverse book-building, a process wherein shareholders place offers for the price at which they are willing to sell securities back to the promoters, who are large shareholders who can influence company policy.

In addition, SEBI suggested a framework for companies that have shares held by investment-holding companies.

Also Read ICICI Securities to become 100% subsidiary of ICICI Bank after delisting With IPOs losing steam, Sebi steps in with hard underwriting move RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2% Sensex rises for 3rd straight day, up 85pts ahead of Fed outcome; RIL leads E-commerce retailer Nykaa's stock declines the most in nine months Global currency markets stabalises after yen hits lowest level since Nov SpiceJet flies 13% as it clocks net profit of Rs 205 crore in Q1FY24 Trading strategies for Adani group stocks amid Auditor's resignation Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers soars 13% on strong Q1 results