Sebi proposes alternate mechanism to delist shares from stock exchanges

In addition, SEBI suggested a framework for companies that have shares held by investment-holding companies

SEBI

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 8:39 PM IST
India's market regulator on Monday proposed an alternate mechanism by which companies could delist their shares from stock exchanges, according to a consultation paper released on the regulator's website.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said companies could offer their public shareholders fixed prices for the shares being delisted.
Currently, delisting occurs via reverse book-building, a process wherein shareholders place offers for the price at which they are willing to sell securities back to the promoters, who are large shareholders who can influence company policy.
In addition, SEBI suggested a framework for companies that have shares held by investment-holding companies.

Topics : SEBI Stock Market Delisting NSE BSE

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 8:39 PM IST

