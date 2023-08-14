Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

Global currency markets stabalises after yen hits lowest level since Nov

The dollar hit a one-month high against a basket of other major currencies as investors sought a safe haven on concerns about China's economy, but then eased

yen

Photo: Unsplash

Reuters LONDON/SINGAPORE
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 5:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Global currency markets steadied on Monday after the yen hit its lowest level since November, leaving traders on the look out for Japanese government intervention to shore up the currency.
The dollar hit a one-month high against a basket of other major currencies as investors sought a safe haven on concerns about China's economy, but then eased.
Japan's currency weakened to as low as 145.22 per dollar in early Asian hours, its lowest since Nov. 10, before quickly reversing course in a volatile start to the week. The dollar last fetched 144.96 yen, flat on the day.
The Bank of Japan has stuck to its ultra-loose monetary policy as other global central banks hiked interest rates, making returns in other countries look more attractive and weighing heavily on the yen.
Japan intervened in currency markets last September when the dollar rose past 145 yen, prompting the Ministry of Finance (MOF) to buy the yen and push the pair back to around 140 yen. The yen is down nearly 10% against the dollar for the year.
"Lack of verbal intervention so far suggests that the patience level of Japanese authorities may have gone up after the latest tweak to monetary policy and the disinflation trends in the United States," said Charu Chanana, a market strategist at Saxo Markets.

Also Read

Yen tentative, dollar soft as traders weigh US Fed rate hike path

Dollar falls before US inflation data, yuan weakens on repo rate cut

Dollar firm ahead of Powell testimony, sterling falls after inflation data

Dollar steady before US Fed minutes, yen hovers below intervention zone

Freezing of Russian Cen bank assets a turning point for dollar's dominance

SpiceJet flies 13% as it clocks net profit of Rs 205 crore in Q1FY24

Trading strategies for Adani group stocks amid Auditor's resignation

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers soars 13% on strong Q1 results

Avantel soars 17%, hits new high as stock trades ex-stock split

In charts: Nifty Smallcap 250 outperforms all major indexes in July

"Still, traders are potentially cautious of that 145 handle."
Much of the movement in currencies came late in the Asian session, before the market fell into a summer lull.
The euro slipped before reversing losses to stand flat against the dollar at $1.095.
The early move helped the dollar index rise to 103.02, its highest since early July. It was last very slightly lower at 102.82.
Analysts said investors have been buying the safe-haven dollar over concerns about the health of the global economy, particularly China. They also pointed to a recent rise in U.S. bond yields on the back of persistent strength in the country's economy.
Chinese property giant Country Garden's onshore bonds were suspended, and two Chinese listed companies said over the weekend that they had not received payment on maturing investment products from asset manager Zhongrong International Trust Co.
"High U.S. bond yields and what seems to be a deteriorating environment in the Chinese financial sector are weighing on risk assets," said Chris Turner, head of markets at ING, in emailed comments.
The Australian dollar slid to its lowest since May at $0.6456 but was last little changed at $0.649. The currency is often seen as a proxy for investor sentiment about China.
Russia's rouble fell past 100 per U.S. dollar on Monday, driven in large part by the Russian current account surplus shrinking sharply as energy export revenue dropped and government spending on the Ukraine war remained high.
Sterling edged up to $1.271.
Economic data could move currencies later in the week.
Investors will scrutinise Chinese industrial output and consumer spending data on Tuesday, before minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday. British inflation figures are also due on Wednesday.
Japanese GDP data is due on Tuesday, ahead of inflation figures on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : currency market Yen Currency China

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesIRE vs IND T20s Full ScheduleStock to Watch TodayTop Headlines TodayGold-Silver PriceGadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3Bigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleAdani Group SharesUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Union Bank of India begins probe into RCom loan, seeks firm's responseAdani probe comes to end as Sebi tightens disclosure for big firms

India News

Badrinath highway in Chamoli blocked due to falling debris, vehicles buriedPM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition

Technology News

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon MuskChatbots: Hackers trick AI with 'bad Math' to expose flaws, biases

Economy News

NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekendChhattisgarh 2nd best after Maharashtra, Telangana in fiscal health: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon